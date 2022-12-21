Read full article on original website
WWMT
Drivers to find alternate route due to removal of Kalamazoo County Justice Facility crane
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo drivers will have to find an alternate route. Eleanor Street is scheduled to be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street due to the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County Justice Facility, according to city officials.
WWMT
Blizzard 2022 causes havoc, heroic actions, car crashes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services,...
WWMT
Christmas weekend storm recap: high wind, heavy snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The powerful winter storm that roared across West Michigan leading up to Christmas Day left quite a mark. Due to the storm, our area was continuously under a winter weather alert of some kind for five days, from Tuesday afternoon when the first Winter Storm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service, until Sunday evening when the last Winter Weather Advisory expired. The highlight during the period was two days of a Blizzard Warning, Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts in our area Friday as the storm roared across the Lower Peninsula were as high as 55 mph.
WWMT
New event center and wedding venue coming to downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new event center is expected to move into a historic Main Street East building in downtown Kalamazoo. The new development is scheduled to open at 251 E. Michigan Ave. in the summer of 2023, according to Rachel Krasinski, director of operations for the Treystar Hospitality Division via LKF Marketing.
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
WWMT
Kwanzaa Festival to offer free events in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is celebrating Kwanzaa with a week long festival that kicked off Monday. The festival was created by Soul Artistry along with other local organizations, according to event organizers. Fun at the library: Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library. On...
WWMT
"Do not go out," longer ETAs for tow trucks with blizzard on the way
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tow truck companies are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend ahead of the blizzard expected to hit West Michigan on Thursday. “We’re all going to be running long hours, so if you guys do end up in a ditch or in a collision, please just stay in your vehicle. Do not get out, and whatever you do, stay in your vehicle,” said Joey Bird, co-owner and tow truck operator at T&J Towing in Kalamazoo. “Your vehicle is the safest place for you. We've had some scenarios where people get out and wait for tow trucks, and that doesn't end well for people”
WWMT
Pets lost in Christmas Eve house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homeowner made it out of his burning home safely, but his pet dogs were not able to be saved, according to Battle Creek Fire Department. Crews were called to the two-story farmhouse on Renton Road, about a half mile north of I-94, around 12:36 p.m. Saturday.
WWMT
Gunshots damage a building, multiple vehicles in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police found multiple vehicles and a building damaged in Kentwood Monday following a shooting, according to police. The shooting happened on Drummond Boulevard, near Breton Road, around 6:45 p.m., police said. Grand Rapids: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced. No one was hurt, according to...
WWMT
Two officers on leave after shooting, seriously injuring Battle Creek man
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in serious condition after being shot by two Battle Creek police officers. Serious Condition: Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash. The two officers were put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation which is protocol...
WWMT
Woman dies after being shot in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a home just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at...
WWMT
'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
WWMT
Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library
OTSEGO, Mich. — The Otsego District Public Library is kicking off it's annual early literacy fundraiser Tuesday. This winter, the library is paying tribute to the classic chapter book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl. The library's program room was transformed into some of the Wonka factory...
WWMT
Non-profit groups team up to give homeless people shelter and meals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Together for the Unhoused is an organzition helping those who are cold and hungry this holiday season. It started off with handing out cash and extra baked good, but then it turned into an effort to provide shelter for homeless individuals. Kalamazoo Together for the...
WWMT
Van Buren County educator wins Excellence in Education award
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Lottery honored a Van Buren County elementary school teacher, who is known for incorporating esports in her curriculum, with an Excellence in Education award, according to a news release Tuesday. Mary Phillips, a STEM teacher at North Shore Elementary, received a plague for...
WWMT
WMU Hockey competes in Great Lakes Invitational
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Western Michigan University took the trip to Grand Rapids Tuesday to compete in the Great Lakes Invitational. The Broncos open the tournament against host Michigan Tech on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. WMU then plays on Wednesday against Michigan State or Ferris State at either 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., according to WMU athletics.
