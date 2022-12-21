Read full article on original website
Oceanside Man Indicted for July 2019 High-Speed Boating Collision that Killed 18 Year-Old
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that an Oceanside man was arraigned today on manslaughter and other related charges for allegedly recklessly operating a speed boat and killing an 18-year-old jet skier. Christopher Palma, 48, was arraigned before Judge Robert Bogle, on charges of Manslaughter in the Second...
Hempstead Multi-Car Accident Results in One Dead, Multiple Injuries
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 6:06 pm in Hempstead. According to Detectives, vehicle one, a 2014 Volkswagen, operated by a male, 61, was traveling westbound on Greenwich Street in the vicinity of Henry Street, when it was in a collision with vehicle two, a 2008 Acura MDX.
Nassau County Fire Marshal Investigating Farmingdale House Fire
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a House Fire that occurred on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. in Farmingdale. According to Police, Eighth Precinct Officers responded to 102 W. Oak Street for reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, Officers observed flames coming from the second floor of the residence.
Police Seeking Suspects Who Pepper-Sprayed East Garden City Retail Employee During Attempted Robbery
The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM in East Garden City. According to Detectives, a 31-year-old female victim while working as a loss prevention officer at Nordstrom (630 Old Country Road) did witness two female suspects select three fragrances from the fragrance section. Shortly thereafter the two female suspects transferred one of the fragrances to a male suspect who concealed it in a shopping bag. The other two fragrances were concealed in a shopping bag by one of the female suspects.
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 years
Bob and Linda Taylor look over part of their Christmas light display knowing this will be the final yearPhoto bycourtesy of Chris Riley/Times-Herald. Bob & Linda Taylor are always all smiles during the holiday season as they share their Christmas lights at the Christmas House in Glen Cove!Photo bycourtesy of Bob & Linda Taylor at Christmas House in Glen Cove's facebook page.
