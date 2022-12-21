ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

longislandbusiness.com

Police Seeking Suspects Who Pepper-Sprayed East Garden City Retail Employee During Attempted Robbery

The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM in East Garden City. According to Detectives, a 31-year-old female victim while working as a loss prevention officer at Nordstrom (630 Old Country Road) did witness two female suspects select three fragrances from the fragrance section. Shortly thereafter the two female suspects transferred one of the fragrances to a male suspect who concealed it in a shopping bag. The other two fragrances were concealed in a shopping bag by one of the female suspects.
GARDEN CITY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Hempstead Multi-Car Accident Results in One Dead, Multiple Injuries

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 6:06 pm in Hempstead. According to Detectives, vehicle one, a 2014 Volkswagen, operated by a male, 61, was traveling westbound on Greenwich Street in the vicinity of Henry Street, when it was in a collision with vehicle two, a 2008 Acura MDX.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: police

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said. When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew

Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday. Initial details were scant. Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said. Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance...
PARAMUS, NJ
pix11.com

Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar

Police are searching for a man they say assaulted another man at a Smithtown bar. Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect. Police say a man threw a glass bottle...
SMITHTOWN, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Man Arrested for Shoplifting Over $23,000 in Merchandise from Nassau County Stores

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for multiple larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County starting from June, 2022. According to detectives, the arrest of Defendant Maki Davis, 18, of 2724 Linden Boulevard, concluded a six-month investigation into larcenies at Department stores on numerous dates throughout Nassau County; proceeds totaling approximately $23,406.93 US currency.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Man found stabbed to death at Harlem park: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was found stabbed to death at Marcus Garvey Park in East Harlem Friday, police said. The 60-year-old victim was discovered inside the park with multiple stab wounds on his body around 2:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have […]
MANHATTAN, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Cops: Woman Asks to Use Bathroom at Merrick Business, Then Steals $11,000 from Them

First Squad Detectives are investigating a Larceny that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:12 pm in Merrick. According to detectives, an unknown female subject walked into the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. located at 22 Merrick Avenue and requested to use the restroom. While inside, the female subject...
pix11.com

Man robbed at knifepoint inside apartment in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers broke into a man’s apartment and robbed him at knifepoint in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Friday. Two suspects broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment, near Grant Highway at 4:25 a.m. in the Bronx on Dec. 11, according to the NYPD. While inside the apartment, the muggers robbed the victim at knifepoint and stole his wallet before running out of the building, police said.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Embankment In Danbury

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84. The crash happened in Fairfield County at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V EX was traveling westbound in the area of Exit 5 in Danbury when it veered to the right off of the roadway, traveled into a grassy area, and became airborne, traveling over the guard rail into an embankment, Connecticut State Police said.
DANBURY, CT
talkofthesound.com

Rye Police Rescue 30-Year-Old Woman After She Jumps from Playland Pier

RYE, NY (December 23, 2022) — A woman was rescued Thursday afternoon by Rye police officers after she jumped into Long Island Sound. Police narrative: Rye Police Department Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper were on routine patrol in the late afternoon of December 22, 2022 when they received a radio run of a woman threatening suicide at the Playland Pier. The 30 year old Harrison, NY resident jumped from the pier railing as the Officers approached. The officers reported when the female hit the water she immediately began treading water, but the current began pulling her toward the rocks. Officer Silvestri entered the water and secured the female bringing her back to the shore. Officers then escorted her to an ambulance already on scene. Rye Brook / Port Chester Rye EMS transported the female to the Westchester County Medical Center for an evaluation and treatment.
RYE, NY

