RYE, NY (December 23, 2022) — A woman was rescued Thursday afternoon by Rye police officers after she jumped into Long Island Sound. Police narrative: Rye Police Department Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper were on routine patrol in the late afternoon of December 22, 2022 when they received a radio run of a woman threatening suicide at the Playland Pier. The 30 year old Harrison, NY resident jumped from the pier railing as the Officers approached. The officers reported when the female hit the water she immediately began treading water, but the current began pulling her toward the rocks. Officer Silvestri entered the water and secured the female bringing her back to the shore. Officers then escorted her to an ambulance already on scene. Rye Brook / Port Chester Rye EMS transported the female to the Westchester County Medical Center for an evaluation and treatment.

