longislandbusiness.com
Three Men Arrested While Attempting to Steal Mail from Merrick Post Office, Cops Say
The First Squad reports on the arrest of three men for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, December 26, 2022 at 2:09 AM in Merrick. According to Detectives, three subjects traveling in a white 2020 Honda Accord were observed by First Squad Detectives pulling up to the Merrick Post Office located at 2000 Fisher Avenue.
longislandbusiness.com
Police Seeking Suspects Who Pepper-Sprayed East Garden City Retail Employee During Attempted Robbery
The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM in East Garden City. According to Detectives, a 31-year-old female victim while working as a loss prevention officer at Nordstrom (630 Old Country Road) did witness two female suspects select three fragrances from the fragrance section. Shortly thereafter the two female suspects transferred one of the fragrances to a male suspect who concealed it in a shopping bag. The other two fragrances were concealed in a shopping bag by one of the female suspects.
longislandbusiness.com
Oceanside Man Indicted for July 2019 High-Speed Boating Collision that Killed 18 Year-Old
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that an Oceanside man was arraigned today on manslaughter and other related charges for allegedly recklessly operating a speed boat and killing an 18-year-old jet skier. Christopher Palma, 48, was arraigned before Judge Robert Bogle, on charges of Manslaughter in the Second...
longislandbusiness.com
Hempstead Multi-Car Accident Results in One Dead, Multiple Injuries
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 6:06 pm in Hempstead. According to Detectives, vehicle one, a 2014 Volkswagen, operated by a male, 61, was traveling westbound on Greenwich Street in the vicinity of Henry Street, when it was in a collision with vehicle two, a 2008 Acura MDX.
Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: police
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said. When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him […]
Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew
Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday. Initial details were scant. Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said. Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance...
pix11.com
Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
News 12
Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar
Police are searching for a man they say assaulted another man at a Smithtown bar. Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect. Police say a man threw a glass bottle...
longislandbusiness.com
Man Arrested for Shoplifting Over $23,000 in Merchandise from Nassau County Stores
The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for multiple larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County starting from June, 2022. According to detectives, the arrest of Defendant Maki Davis, 18, of 2724 Linden Boulevard, concluded a six-month investigation into larcenies at Department stores on numerous dates throughout Nassau County; proceeds totaling approximately $23,406.93 US currency.
Medical Attention Needed For Police Officer, Guests In Hilton Meadowlands Fire
A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and several guests reportedly required medical attention in a Christmas weekend fire at the Hilton Meadowlands just off the NJ Turnpike in East Rutherford. Multiple ambulances responded to 2 Meadowlands Plaza after garbage apparently caught fire on the third floor shortly before...
VIDEO: Suspects pistol-whip man, 28, in Queens home invasion robbery
Police are looking to identify two men wanted for pistol-whipping a man during a home invasion robbery at his Queens home earlier this week, authorities said.
Man found stabbed to death at Harlem park: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was found stabbed to death at Marcus Garvey Park in East Harlem Friday, police said. The 60-year-old victim was discovered inside the park with multiple stab wounds on his body around 2:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have […]
6-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Bus On Christmas Morning In Hudson Valley
This story has been updated.A 6-year-old was killed after reportedly being struck by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley.The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in the town of Palm Tree.State Police said that …
longislandbusiness.com
Cops: Woman Asks to Use Bathroom at Merrick Business, Then Steals $11,000 from Them
First Squad Detectives are investigating a Larceny that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:12 pm in Merrick. According to detectives, an unknown female subject walked into the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. located at 22 Merrick Avenue and requested to use the restroom. While inside, the female subject...
pix11.com
Man robbed at knifepoint inside apartment in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers broke into a man’s apartment and robbed him at knifepoint in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Friday. Two suspects broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment, near Grant Highway at 4:25 a.m. in the Bronx on Dec. 11, according to the NYPD. While inside the apartment, the muggers robbed the victim at knifepoint and stole his wallet before running out of the building, police said.
20-Year-Old Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Embankment In Danbury
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84. The crash happened in Fairfield County at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V EX was traveling westbound in the area of Exit 5 in Danbury when it veered to the right off of the roadway, traveled into a grassy area, and became airborne, traveling over the guard rail into an embankment, Connecticut State Police said.
$10K reward offered for info in murders of man, woman found dead in BX burning car
The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of two people found dead inside of a burning car in the Bronx earlier this year.
talkofthesound.com
Rye Police Rescue 30-Year-Old Woman After She Jumps from Playland Pier
RYE, NY (December 23, 2022) — A woman was rescued Thursday afternoon by Rye police officers after she jumped into Long Island Sound. Police narrative: Rye Police Department Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper were on routine patrol in the late afternoon of December 22, 2022 when they received a radio run of a woman threatening suicide at the Playland Pier. The 30 year old Harrison, NY resident jumped from the pier railing as the Officers approached. The officers reported when the female hit the water she immediately began treading water, but the current began pulling her toward the rocks. Officer Silvestri entered the water and secured the female bringing her back to the shore. Officers then escorted her to an ambulance already on scene. Rye Brook / Port Chester Rye EMS transported the female to the Westchester County Medical Center for an evaluation and treatment.
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
Repeat Offender Released Under Bail Reform Beats Disabled Lyndhurst Dunkin Donuts Worker
A homeless man with a long history of harassment, vandalism and other lesser crimes savagely attacked a disabled Dunkin Donuts worker in Lyndhurst, authorities said. Alfredo Javier Acevedo Rodriguez, 28, made headlines last year when he vandalized a 9/11 memorial in town. Since then, he's repeatedly been picked up for...
