New York City, NY

STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, damaging wind may hamper NYC holiday travel

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW: Mostly sunny today. First day of winter!
NEXT: Coastal flood watch in effect for all five boroughs of New York City for Friday. Bitter blast by Christmas weekend with feel-like temps in the single digits.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there is a coastal flood watch in effect for all five boroughs of New York City for Friday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Lows near 33.
TOMORROW: Showers arrive after 10 a.m. Rain turns moderate to heavy by the evening. Highs up to 48. Heavy rain and high wind overnight. Winds gusting 45-55+ mph. Temperatures rise to 60 degrees by 5 a.m.

FRIDAY - STORM WATCH to BITTER BLAST: Heavy rain tapers to spotty showers by the morning commute. A line of showers returns on either side of noon as an arctic front sweeps through. Temperatures crash from near 60 at 11 a.m. to below freezing (25) by 3 p.m. Lows dip all the way down to 13 with gusts of 30+ mph continuing.

SATURDAY - BITTER BLAST: Feels-like temperatures are VERY, VERY cold in the morning. Between -5 and 0. Temperatures rise to about 22 but feels-like remains at single digits (2-7). Lows dip back down to 15. Feels like temps near 0 again by Sunday morning.

CHRISTMAS DAY SUNDAY - BITTER BLAST: Coldest Christmas since 2000. Lows near 15 with feels-like temps near 0. Highs go up to 27. Lows then back down to 19.

NEXT WEEK: Rising highs from the 30s to the 40s. Rising lows from the 20s to the 30s. Slight chance of precipitation late Tuesday/Wednesday, otherwise mostly dry.

