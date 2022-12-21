Read full article on original website
WBUR
Calling all Boston foodies: Our best talks with local chefs this year
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 27. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Chef Steve "Nookie" Postal, founder of the Cambridge-based restaurant Commonwealth and Revival Cafe + Kitchen in Cambridge, Somerville and Boston, spoke with us in April after traveling to the Polish-Ukrainian border. He tells us about his experiences cooking for refugees.
WBUR
From ‘Big Party’ to ‘Toy Mania,’ how 'Christmas In The City' kept the holiday spirit going despite challenges
Three holiday seasons into the COVID-19 pandemic, a local charity is making a slow and steady comeback. Now in its 33rd year of operations, Christmas in the City — based in Salem, N.H., but operating mainly in the Boston area — has learned that its strength lies in its ability to weather painful losses — and adapt to serve families in need.
WBUR
From the newsroom: After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' help his recovery
Team Common is taking some time off to rest and recover over the holidays. In the meantime, we’re sharing some of our favorite stories from WBUR’s newsroom in 2022. We're kicking the week off with the first of a two-part series from WBUR's Lisa Mullins and Lynn Jolicouer. It’s the story of one man who finds housing, after years of living in the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, also known Mass and Cass.
WBUR
From the newsroom: How a nonprofit housed 150 people living around 'Mass. and Cass' — and its plan to keep supporting them
Team Common is taking some time off to rest and recover over the holidays. In the meantime, we’re sharing some of our favorite stories from WBUR’s newsroom in 2022. Today, we bring you the second part in a series from reporter and producer Lisa Mullins and Lynn Jolicoeur. They look at efforts around the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, also known as "Mass. and Cass," to get people struggling with homelessness around there into permanent housing. Today's installment is all about one nonprofit’s work to help 150 people into permanent housing.
WBUR
‘Lifelong learning at its finest’: As an institute moved online, a 90-year-old student dutifully followed
Advanced age always carries a risk of isolation. And pandemic restrictions only made that more of a concern. But hundreds of “lifelong learners” have found a social lifeline through a local educational resource — one worth the trouble of setting up Zoom at home for. The Osher...
