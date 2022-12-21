ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ben Stoehlen
8d ago

A four day hospital stay with a bacterial infection was $41,853.76 after insurance negotiations. That didn't include the labs, xrays or billing from 8 different doctors who gave 8 different ideas about the diagnosis. We have to pay for the illegals and welfare queens and kings who jam up the ER and walk away scot free after applying for financial relief.

Teri Lyn
8d ago

if doctors and hospitals didn't OVER INFLATE prices so much, people would be able to pay their bills. And the government helping them out by allowing insurance companies charge EVEN HIGHER rates with ridiculous $6,500.00 and HIGHER DEDUCTIBLES, People could pay their bills and still eat, have clothing, afford to live, other than on the street. This country has gone to hell and the politicians are paving the way.

Penny Bell Lott
8d ago

The entire “insurance” and “healthcare” and “big pharma” system is BROKEN! Until it all completely collapses, it will not get better. We are set up for SICK care instead of healthcare, and multi million dollar administrators in all three of those systems are absolutely killing all of us. And I’m a nurse who’s worked in it for nearly 30 years. It is BROKEN and has nothing to do with our health or well being.

Related
New York Post

Doctors sue over having to offer suicide as an option in New Mexico

When did the physician’s oath to “do no harm” go so terribly wrong? It started as a movement to allow terminally ill people to end their suffering by choosing to commit suicide with doctors’ help. But as “death with dignity” laws sweep across the United States and the globe, some people feel as if they have no dignity and no choice except to submit to intense pressure and end their own lives. Madness. Now, a group of medical professionals is pushing back against the culture of death. Last week, the docs sued the state of New Mexico – which last year passed the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

California Medical School That Injected Pesticides Into Inmates: Our Bad

A medical college in San Francisco has offered its apologies more than 50 years after allowing its researchers to conduct dozens of unethical medical experiments on California inmates. The work of two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco between 1960 and 1980 was thrust back into the spotlight this month after the publication of a report by the school’s Program for Historical Reconciliation, which found no evidence that Dr. Howard Maibach and Dr. William Epstein had obtained informed consent from the more than 2,600 incarcerated men they experimented on. Their research involved putting the inmates, who volunteered and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vice

This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor

It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
toofab.com

U.S. Govt. Only Wants to Pay $3.5 Million to Family of Woman Decapitated at State Park

Her husband and family, however, are seeking $140 million after a gate cut short the life of "an extraordinary warrior for good." The trial between the National Park Service and the family of a woman who was beheaded by an improperly secured security gate began this week -- and there's a major disagreement over how much to award in damages to the victim's loved ones.
UTAH STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE

