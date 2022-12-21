A four day hospital stay with a bacterial infection was $41,853.76 after insurance negotiations. That didn't include the labs, xrays or billing from 8 different doctors who gave 8 different ideas about the diagnosis. We have to pay for the illegals and welfare queens and kings who jam up the ER and walk away scot free after applying for financial relief.
if doctors and hospitals didn't OVER INFLATE prices so much, people would be able to pay their bills. And the government helping them out by allowing insurance companies charge EVEN HIGHER rates with ridiculous $6,500.00 and HIGHER DEDUCTIBLES, People could pay their bills and still eat, have clothing, afford to live, other than on the street. This country has gone to hell and the politicians are paving the way.
The entire “insurance” and “healthcare” and “big pharma” system is BROKEN! Until it all completely collapses, it will not get better. We are set up for SICK care instead of healthcare, and multi million dollar administrators in all three of those systems are absolutely killing all of us. And I’m a nurse who’s worked in it for nearly 30 years. It is BROKEN and has nothing to do with our health or well being.
