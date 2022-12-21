Leaks over the past few months have revealed plenty about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series. We already know the key specs of the devices and have also seen them in CAD renders and dummy units, which have revealed a largely unchanged design from the Galaxy S22. Now, as the launch draws closer, we have our first official look at the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leaked images of official promotional materials have confirmed the design of the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

