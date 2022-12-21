ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Election denials go to court as Jan. 6 fallout brings action: The Note

By Averi Harper, Rick Klein, Alisa Wiersema
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRcEc_0jpuSPli00

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It might be fitting that on the very day the House Jan. 6 committee issues its final report and Congress moves to change the law in response to what happened that day, the final legal action of the 2022 election cycle will start to play out in an Arizona courtroom.

Defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake will get the hearing she has demanded, in a two-day trial that starts Wednesday. She'll have a chance to prove explosive allegations for which she has so far offered no evidence -- including one claiming that ballot printer issues in the state's largest county were intentionally interfered with in a way that swung the election.

The judge in the case is signaling skepticism about whether anything Lake is alleging would have changed the outcome. Her 17,000-vote defeat was certified and signed off on by the state's outgoing Republican governor earlier this month.

Lake herself tweeted in advance of the trail that "this is far from over," though her legal team is backtracking on plans to call her opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, as a witness. Over the weekend, Lake labeled herself "a proud election-denying deplorable" and issued a vague mixed metaphor of a threat against officials in Maricopa County: "I'm not just gonna knock that house of cards over. We're gonna burn it to the ground."

Meanwhile, in Washington, the Jan. 6 committee's final written report lands while Congress is set to approve a year-end spending bill that includes reforms to the Electoral Count Act.

The reforms are relatively narrow, and applicable only to presidential elections in the particular kind of circumstances that were relevant in November 2020. Finality in court and even clarity in legislation only go so far, as Lake's vow to fight on makes evident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hyo6V_0jpuSPli00
Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo - PHOTO: Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2022.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., will lead House Democrats' campaign arm, as the party eyes taking back the majority in 2024.

The congresswoman, a moderate, was appointed by incoming House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. It came after a rule change that allows the leader to choose the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee rather than a caucus vote on the role.

"She is the right leader, with the right experience and the right demeanor to meet this pivotal moment," Jeffries said in a statement Monday. He later added, "In the last decade, Rep. DelBene won a tough seat as a red-to-blue candidate, held a tough seat as a front-line candidate and then put that tough seat out of reach."

The Washington state congresswoman was the former chair of the New Democrats Coalition, a moderate group of Democratic lawmakers, and she previously worked with the DCCC to help vulnerable Democrats keep their seats. She's also considered a strong fundraiser. Her experience offers a peek into the path Democrats may take as they aim to win more seats in the next election cycle.

DelBene's district is considered solidly Democratic. It's an advantage that her predecessor, outgoing Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., who lost his race, didn't enjoy. That could allow her to focus on election efforts without an arduous battle to keep her own seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m86kH_0jpuSPli00
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Suzan DelBene, speaks during a news conference, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington.

The TIP with Alisa Wiersema

Two of the nation's most high-profile governors are likely anticipating a major legal faceoff in the new year after a federal judge blocked California's gun law from going into effect, which mirrored the legal contours of Texas' law restricting abortion access. The outcome was what California Gov. Gavin Newsom intended from the outset.

California's Senate Bill 1327 would allow private citizens to pursue legal action against manufacturers of illegal guns, while Texas' SB 8, which is backed by Gov. Greg Abbott, allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or those seeking an abortion.

Judge Roger Benitez -- who was appointed by former President George W. Bush and delivered the ruling -- has disagreed with Newsom on issues surrounding guns before and quoted the California governor's comments about Texas' law in his ruling this week.

"'It is cynical.' 'It is an abomination.' 'It is outrageous and objectionable.' 'There is no dispute that it raises serious constitutional questions.' 'It is an unprecedented attempt to thwart judicial review,'" Benitez wrote.

Benitez went on to describe how SB 1327 could create a slippery slope for other well-established amendments to be put under legal challenge. In return, Newsom thanked Benitez for his assessment.

"I want to thank Judge Benitez. We have been saying all along that Texas' anti-abortion law is outrageous. Judge Benitez just confirmed it is also unconstitutional," Newsom said in a statement. "The provision in California's law that he struck down is a replica of what Texas did, and his explanation of why this part of SB 1327 unfairly blocks access to the courts applies equally to Texas' SB 8. There is no longer any doubt that Texas' cruel anti-abortion law should also be struck down."

The law could be on its way to reaching the Supreme Court, whose potential rulings have already been on Newsom's radar. Last year, the governor said the Supreme Court, which carries a conservative majority, would be "complete and abject hypocrites and frauds" if they rejected California's bill while backing that of Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTBLv_0jpuSPli00
U.S. Courts/CASD - PHOTO: Hon. Roger T. Benitez, U.S. federal judge in the Southern District of California.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" podcast. "Start Here" begins Wednesday morning with the latest on whether House Democrats will release former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the public. ABC's Will Steakin leads us off. Then, ABC's Shannon Crawford reports on the Taliban's decision to suspend university education for women in Afghanistan. And, ABC's Devin Dwyer breaks down an Illinois law this is set to eliminate cash bail in early 2023. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

  • President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House at 2 p.m. ET. They will hold a bilateral meeting and do a joint press conference.
  • Later in the day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress.

Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back Thursday for the latest.

Comments / 58

Rod Bedgio
5d ago

FLA COUNTED BALLOTS IN 5.5 hrs WITH MORE VOTERS. THEY R STILL COUNTING BALLOTS IN MARICOPA COUNTY

Reply(5)
12
Mel in MN
5d ago

Wonder how far into Lake’s trial will get before it’s clear that she has no evidence to produce?

Reply(7)
18
Sigsafe365
5d ago

This is just another example of the mistrust inflicted into our election system by the Democratic party in 2020!Look at the problem in Pa. where there's been no certification yet for the November election! You can bet it's only gonna get worse!Elections aren't the only thing that can't be trusted anymore.Can't trust the party in power to do anything that will help Americans....they prove in every move they make they hate America!

Reply(4)
5
Related
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Former President Taken into Custody By Country

Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
Washington Examiner

'Nobody believes it': Kari Lake files lawsuit declaring herself the winner

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake brought forth a civil complaint Friday to overturn her election defeat and declare her the winner. Claiming that voting tabulations were rife with illegal votes, Lake is also seeking the opportunity to "inspect" Maricopa County ballots, strike "invalid" ballots, and have a trial for any disputed factual claims in the matter.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit

Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Tells Judge Court ‘Should Not Indulge’ Losing Candidate Kari Lake’s ‘Absurd’ Lawsuit ‘a Minute Longer’

Arizona’s Secretary of State turned Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) told a judge that the court “should not indulge” losing candidate Kari Lake’s (R) lawsuit asking to reverse her “insurmountable” 17,117-vote defeat “a minute longer than it takes to dismiss it.”. “Lake’s contest fails...
ARIZONA STATE
shefinds

Trump Org. Accountant Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He Lost $900M In 2 Years

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. We’ve already heard that Trump’s third bid for the presidency isn’t getting off to the best start, as he is losing so much support from the people he relied on so heavily back in 2016 when he won the presidency. However, he seems to have bigger things to worry about now, as it’s just been revealed that the Supreme Court has agreed to release his tax returns after he fought for years to block them – and as you can imagine, he is *not* happy!
Mother Jones

Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

954K+
Followers
201K+
Post
553M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy