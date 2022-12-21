Read full article on original website
Related
On reelection campaign, Trump adviser tells reporter 'magic is gone'
In the upcoming issue of New York Magazine, Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi takes a deep-dive look at former President Donald Trump's "quiet and lonely" run for reelection. CNN has reported that allies are worried about Trump's slow start and the direction of his campaign. Nuzzi joins Poppy Harlow and Sara Sidner to discuss.
Jan. 6 transcript: Trump WH considered firing anyone who accepted 2020 result
New transcripts from the January 6 committee report reveals how some former Trump White House officials found out about the January 6 Capitol riot and that a press release was drafted calling for the firing of anyone who accepted the 2020 election results. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Former Trump White House aide told Jan. 6 panel Mark Meadows burned documents a dozen times during the transition period
The January 6 committee released another batch of transcripts Tuesday, including two more of its interviews with blockbuster witness Cassidy Hutchinson and testimony from several other Trump White House officials.
Biden and his team feeling vindicated by a 2022 turnaround built on the same decades-old principles
President Joe Biden spent hours during his first foreign trip behind closed doors, attempting to reassure a shaken group of US allies that America was back. It was clear, he later told advisers, just how much work remained to convince them of the durability of that commitment.
George Santos faces growing condemnation as House GOP leadership remains silent
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos is facing growing condemnation from House Democrats, some of whom have called on him to step aside, and even from some corners of the GOP, with at least one of his fellow incoming Republicans calling for him to face an ethics investigation. House GOP leadership, however, remains silent over revelations that the New York Republican lied about parts of his biography.
Former ambassador says this is why Putin is offering to negotiate
Former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is now calling for negotiations in his war against Ukraine.
Drew Barrymore asks President Biden why he proposed five times
In a special White House segment of her talk show, Drew Barrymore asked President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden about their decades-long marriage and Christmas gift traditions.
See arrival of migrants dropped off in front of vice president's home
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18-degree weather. CNN's Jeremy Diamond has more.
Reporter who broke the inconsistencies of GOP Rep.-elect Santos' resume says there's more to explore
New York Times reporter Michael Gold joins CNN This Morning to discuss his reporting on George Santos, the GOP Rep.-elect of New York who admitted in two separate interviews to lying about parts of his resume.
Analysis: Why a decades-old federal law could be Santos' undoing
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted to lying about parts of his resume, including discrepancies in his employment, education history, and other public claims about his biography. CNN political commentator Errol Louis explains the potential legal consequences of his actions.
2 miles of border fencing installed in El Paso area as migrants surge around Texas
Since the first length of fencing went up last week along the Mexican border near El Paso, the Texas National Guard has installed more than two miles of the barricade and is expected to build more, an agency spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
Power restoration in Washington state delayed as utility company discovers 'new issue' as it attempts to repair vandalized substations
After thousands of customers in Pierce County, Washington, were affected Sunday when burglars vandalized three energy substations, power was then knocked out for even more homes after a suspect or suspects gained access to a fourth substation, vandalizing the equipment and causing a fire, according to an update from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
Hear what GOP representative-elect is now saying about 'embellishing' his resume
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews to lying about parts of his resume but claimed that he hasn't committed any crimes and intends to serve in Congress. CNN's Melanie Zanona reports.
Air Force quietly speeds up plans to eliminate spy planes on the front line of America's fentanyl war
The US Air Force is moving up its timeline for scrapping a small fleet of surveillance planes used to help take fentanyl pills off the streets, telling National Guard pilots they must fly their aircraft to the boneyard by the end of the month so they can be stripped for parts, according to documents obtained by CNN.
Arizona judge orders Kari Lake to compensate Katie Hobbs for some fees for election lawsuit, but declines to sanction her
A Maricopa County judge on Tuesday ordered Arizona Republican Kari Lake to compensate Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs for some legal fees related to the election lawsuit Lake had brought challenging her loss, but he stopped short of sanctioning Lake for filing the lawsuit.
Zelensky rallies Ukrainians with defiant Christmas message after deadly Russian barrage in Kherson
President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to have "patience and faith" in a defiant Christmas address after a deadly wave of Russian strikes pounded the southern city of Kherson.
West Point kicks off process to remove Confederate monuments on campus
CNN — The US Military Academy will begin removing Confederate monuments from its campus, including a portrait of Robert E. Lee that shows him wearing a Confederate uniform. The academy will undergo a “multi-phased process” during the holiday break to remove all 13 identified references and installations honoring the Confederacy, the academy’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland, wrote in a letter to the West Point community last week.
'Two ways to look at it': Nonprofit director on Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Harris' house
CNN's Sara Sidner speaks with Tatiana Laborde, managing director at SAMU First Response, which has been assisting arriving migrants, on Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Vice President Harris' residence.
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face sentence
Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor
Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about bio, but says he still intends to serve in Congress
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews on Monday to lying about parts of his resume but claimed that he hasn't committed any crimes and intends to serve in Congress.
CNN
1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1