Mississippi State

On reelection campaign, Trump adviser tells reporter 'magic is gone'

In the upcoming issue of New York Magazine, Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi takes a deep-dive look at former President Donald Trump's "quiet and lonely" run for reelection. CNN has reported that allies are worried about Trump's slow start and the direction of his campaign. Nuzzi joins Poppy Harlow and Sara Sidner to discuss.
George Santos faces growing condemnation as House GOP leadership remains silent

GOP Rep.-elect George Santos is facing growing condemnation from House Democrats, some of whom have called on him to step aside, and even from some corners of the GOP, with at least one of his fellow incoming Republicans calling for him to face an ethics investigation. House GOP leadership, however, remains silent over revelations that the New York Republican lied about parts of his biography.
Power restoration in Washington state delayed as utility company discovers 'new issue' as it attempts to repair vandalized substations

After thousands of customers in Pierce County, Washington, were affected Sunday when burglars vandalized three energy substations, power was then knocked out for even more homes after a suspect or suspects gained access to a fourth substation, vandalizing the equipment and causing a fire, according to an update from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
West Point kicks off process to remove Confederate monuments on campus

CNN — The US Military Academy will begin removing Confederate monuments from its campus, including a portrait of Robert E. Lee that shows him wearing a Confederate uniform. The academy will undergo a “multi-phased process” during the holiday break to remove all 13 identified references and installations honoring the Confederacy, the academy’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland, wrote in a letter to the West Point community last week.
