hotelnewsme.com
A NEW YEAR’S EVE LIKE NO OTHER AT COUCOU DUBAI
Having recently opened its doors, CouCou Dubai has already caused a sensational stir in the Dubai social scene. This New Year’s Eve guests can be assured of a phenomenal celebration at this stunning rooftop location that is perched 52 floors high above The Palm. Boasting unparalleled 360° views, there...
hotelnewsme.com
GIVE THE GIFT OF ART, MUSIC AND MAGIC WITH CIRQUE DU SOLEIL THIS FESTIVE SEASON
Cirque du Soleil, the contemporary dance and circus performance, is making its greatly anticipated return to Dubai from 11th to 18th January. Taking place at Coca-Cola Arena, this is quintessential seasonal gift or festive celebration for theatre buffs, entertainment lovers and everything in between. Since its opening in Montreal, Canada,...
Irish tourist dies after falling from moving train in Thailand
A 45-year-old Irish tourist died in Thailand on Tuesday after falling from a moving train, Thai police said.
hotelnewsme.com
THE FIRST OF A NEXT GENERATION OF IMMERSIVE, EXPERIENTIAL ENTERTAINMENT PARKS NOW OPEN IN DUBAI
Imagine escaping to a mysterious cosmos on a voyage of discovery right here in Dubai. That dream is now a reality at AYA, the first in a new generation of immersive, experiential entertainment parks, that is now open at WAFI City Mall. AYA invites intrepid travellers to step foot into...
hotelnewsme.com
UAE’S LARGEST ORGANIC FARM OPENS ITS DOORS FOR WINTERFEST
Emirates Bio Farm, the largest privately owned organic farm in the UAE, has officially opened their doors for the long-awaited Winterfest, running through the month of December up until January 8, 2023. As temperatures cool down across the country, friends and families can immerse themselves in a wide variety of...
