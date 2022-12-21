ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsme.com

A NEW YEAR’S EVE LIKE NO OTHER AT COUCOU DUBAI

Having recently opened its doors, CouCou Dubai has already caused a sensational stir in the Dubai social scene. This New Year’s Eve guests can be assured of a phenomenal celebration at this stunning rooftop location that is perched 52 floors high above The Palm. Boasting unparalleled 360° views, there...
hotelnewsme.com

GIVE THE GIFT OF ART, MUSIC AND MAGIC WITH CIRQUE DU SOLEIL THIS FESTIVE SEASON

Cirque du Soleil, the contemporary dance and circus performance, is making its greatly anticipated return to Dubai from 11th to 18th January. Taking place at Coca-Cola Arena, this is quintessential seasonal gift or festive celebration for theatre buffs, entertainment lovers and everything in between. Since its opening in Montreal, Canada,...
hotelnewsme.com

UAE’S LARGEST ORGANIC FARM OPENS ITS DOORS FOR WINTERFEST

Emirates Bio Farm, the largest privately owned organic farm in the UAE, has officially opened their doors for the long-awaited Winterfest, running through the month of December up until January 8, 2023. As temperatures cool down across the country, friends and families can immerse themselves in a wide variety of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy