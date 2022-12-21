ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers

Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
Saratogian

Hochul announces $234M in SNAP aid

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – including those already at the maximum level of benefits...
wdkx.com

Minimum Wage Workers Will See $1 Hourly Pay Increase December 31st

Saturday December 31st workers in upstate New York that make minimum wage will see a $1 hourly pay increase. Minimum wage employees’ pay will go from $13.20 to $14.20, this increase is a part of New York State’s $15 hourly phase-in. This is one of the changes coming...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Consumers from Potential Pre-Paid Gift Card Scams

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation (A.266A/S.145B) that will protect consumers from scammers by requiring businesses give notice of potential scams when selling gift cards. This bill underscores Governor Hochul's commitment to protecting New Yorkers against a form of theft that has become increasingly common. "During the holiday season and...
William Davis

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Start of Recreational Marijuana Retail Sales

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that regulated sales of recreational marijuana will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan.
ncsha.org

Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low-And Moderate-Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes

67 Grants will Support Critical Repairs and Accessibility Modifications. Funding Will Assist Seniors, Veterans, and Disabled Individuals. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
96.1 The Breeze

Travel Ban Still In Effect In Buffalo And On Many State Roads

Even if you can get out of your driveway, the travel ban is still in effect in the City of Buffalo and many state roads. Officials do not want people on the roads, as it is still not safe to travel and people driving can impede clean-up efforts. This evening, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminded people that the travel ban is still in place, tweeting,
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul: Additional actions to provide financial relief to people in WNY

New York State Department of Financial Services calls on banking institutions to waive ATM fees. √ New Yorkers encouraged to call DFS' disaster hotline at 800-339-1759 for insurance-related questions. √ Governor warns about price gouging during and in aftermath of historic storm. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced additional actions...
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy