Final round of ‘excluded worker’ stimulus checks being sent out – do you qualify for $3,200 to $15,600 from $2.1bn pot?
A FINAL round of special one-time payments of $3,200 or $15,600 have been sent out to New Yorkers who qualify. More than 1,900 residents of New York State will receive payments from New York State's Excluded Workers Fund, which was expanded earlier this year. An extra $2billion in the state's...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers
Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
Saratogian
Hochul announces $234M in SNAP aid
ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – including those already at the maximum level of benefits...
wdkx.com
Minimum Wage Workers Will See $1 Hourly Pay Increase December 31st
Saturday December 31st workers in upstate New York that make minimum wage will see a $1 hourly pay increase. Minimum wage employees’ pay will go from $13.20 to $14.20, this increase is a part of New York State’s $15 hourly phase-in. This is one of the changes coming...
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
USPS Asking People To Do This For Their Mail Carriers
As Western New York digs itself out of the snow left by the weekend blizzard, many people are still waiting for Christmas or holiday gifts to be delivered.
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
southarkansassun.com
New York To Receive Final Batch Of ‘Excluded Worker’ Stimulus Checks Before 2022 Ends
Residents of New York will be receiving the final batch of the ‘excluded worker’ stimulus checks before 2022 ends. This program has provided relief to low-wage workers who kept the state running amidst the pandemic, says FingerLakes1.com. Before 2022 ends, one last batch of stimulus checks will be...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Consumers from Potential Pre-Paid Gift Card Scams
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation (A.266A/S.145B) that will protect consumers from scammers by requiring businesses give notice of potential scams when selling gift cards. This bill underscores Governor Hochul's commitment to protecting New Yorkers against a form of theft that has become increasingly common. "During the holiday season and...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Start of Recreational Marijuana Retail Sales
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that regulated sales of recreational marijuana will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan.
Luxury building residents contend with no gas or heat, even as developer reaps millions in tax breaks
Residents of the seven-story building say they've been complaining of gas leaks for years. The saga has left tenants cooking with hot plates and using space heaters to keep warm. [ more › ]
ncsha.org
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low-And Moderate-Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
67 Grants will Support Critical Repairs and Accessibility Modifications. Funding Will Assist Seniors, Veterans, and Disabled Individuals. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
Walmart - No More Paper Bags at Checkout in New York Stores
This decision comes almost two years after New York State instituted a ban on single-use plastic bags, which went into effect in October 2020. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Critical Storm Updates And Vital Information From Towns Around WNY
As we enter into day four of winter storm Elliott and the blizzard it brought to Western New York, some progress is being made. Here are some critical storm updates for the morning of Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The National Weather Service says WNY should brace for one more day of snow.
Where People Can Pick Up Abandoned Vehicles In Western New York
Buffalo and Western New York continue to dig out after a generational blizzard over the weekend. Many people got stuck on the roads across Western New York and had to abandon their vehicles on the roads after they got stuck. So where can people go to pick up their vehicles?
Travel Ban Still In Effect In Buffalo And On Many State Roads
Even if you can get out of your driveway, the travel ban is still in effect in the City of Buffalo and many state roads. Officials do not want people on the roads, as it is still not safe to travel and people driving can impede clean-up efforts. This evening, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminded people that the travel ban is still in place, tweeting,
wnypapers.com
Hochul: Additional actions to provide financial relief to people in WNY
New York State Department of Financial Services calls on banking institutions to waive ATM fees. √ New Yorkers encouraged to call DFS' disaster hotline at 800-339-1759 for insurance-related questions. √ Governor warns about price gouging during and in aftermath of historic storm. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced additional actions...
