WCNC
Grandfather Mountain offering two unique chances to catch the sunset in 2023
BANNER ELK, N.C. — Back by popular demand, Grandfather Mountain is offering two sunset experiences in 2023. These special events, titled “Sunset at the Swinging Bridge,” will provide guests with the rare opportunity to be in the park outside of regular operating hours. “Winter can be a...
Man dies in Beech Mountain after looking for lost dog, police say
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A man died late last week after the Beech Mountain Police Department said he went to look for a lost dog. Officers said they were called around 8:20 on Dec. 22 to Chestnut Way for the unresponsive man. Police arrived and found him lying on the ground. He was not breathing when he was discovered.
