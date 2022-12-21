ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Man dies in Beech Mountain after looking for lost dog, police say

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A man died late last week after the Beech Mountain Police Department said he went to look for a lost dog. Officers said they were called around 8:20 on Dec. 22 to Chestnut Way for the unresponsive man. Police arrived and found him lying on the ground. He was not breathing when he was discovered.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy