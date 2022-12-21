Read full article on original website
Consumer Affairs Report Finds Minnesota Has 2nd Best Roads in US
A new study suggests Minnesota has some of the top roads in the nation. Consumer Affairs researched which states are the best and worst to drive through and we ranked second best in the U-S behind New Hampshire. They apparently missed last week’s blizzard. The report says Minnesota’s five percent “roughness” index for urban roads is the lowest in the country. It also shows our state spends 952 dollars per capita on its highways per year which is way above the national average of 616 dollars. The study finds neighboring Wisconsin has the nation’s fifth-worst roads.
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot at Mall of America, 5 Arrests Made
The man shot and killed Friday night at the Mall of America is identified as 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-old suspects were arrested Saturday morning in St. Louis Park:. “We are fairly confident that we do have the...
One week to start of 2023 legislative session
One week from today (Tues), lawmakers are back at the State Capitol in Saint Paul to begin the 2023 session:. They have a massive budget surplus even larger than in 2022 — nearly 18 billion dollars — and, unlike the year that’s ending, lawmakers in 2023 must set a new state budget. And the political dynamic is much-changed: Democrats now will control the Senate, along with the House and governor’s office as they did last session. With such a large surplus, there will likely be tremendous pressure for tax relief, but also for more spending. And among highly-controversial social issues: whether to put abortion rights into state law, and should recreational marijuana be legalized in Minnesota?
