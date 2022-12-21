Read full article on original website
John Cena Hypes His WWE SmackDown Appearance Next Week
John Cena hyped his match on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in a post on Twitter. He’ll team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. As previously noted, Cena is expected to work WrestleMania 39, although his opponent has yet to be revealed. He wrote:...
Update On Top Dolla Following Botched Suicide Dive, Angel & Humberto Note
Last week on WWE SmackDown, Top Dolla performed a botched suicide dive during a tag team match against The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma. The Hit Row member got caught on the ropes during his high-flying move, hit his head on the apron, and somehow landed safely on his feet.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/23/22)
WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Here is the non-spoiler lineup for the show:. – Emma vs. Xia Li vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville vs. Tegan Nox in a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Title.
WWE SmackDown Results December 23, 2022
Happy Holidays and welcome to WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to you from the Allstate arena in Chicago, Illinois. EWrestlingNews is covering the results for today, Friday December 23, 2022!. Our night begins with universal WWE champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline coming to the ring. Paul Heyman speaks on...
Latest Update on John Cena’s WrestleMania Status
With a week to go before John Cena’s in-ring WWE return on SmackDown, where the legend will team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, speculation continues to grow about his WrestleMania plans. According to Dave Meltzer,. “The belief is that Cena will be working WrestleMania but...
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
Kevin Owens Shares 1 AM Text Message From John Cena
Kevin Owens has said that John Cena wanted to remind him of his love of wrestling, with a 1 AM text message. Owens debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2015 by confronting Cena, leading to a series of pay-per-view matches between the two men. Speaking about his bitter rival...
PHOTOS: Ricochet Gets Six Stitches Following WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet competed in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. The match, which was taped last week, featured Ricochet suffering a cut to the back of his head. This resulted in the WWE Superstar receiving six stiches, as well as a big lump on his head. He wrote,
Brian Myers Shares The Origin Of The Edgeheads In WWE
During a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young podcast, Brian Myers spoke about how he and Matt Cardona got their program with Edge in WWE. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Floundering on the main roster:. “Literally, [Matt Cardona and I] are 22, and...
Vince McMahon Appears In John Cena Vignette On WWE SmackDown
Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon appeared on this week’s SmackDown in his first appearance on TV since July. That month, McMahon retired from his roles as CEO and Chairman due to the allegations of misconduct and multiple ‘hush-money’ NDA payments. In a vignette highlighting John Cena’s return...
Backstage News On When WWE Will Hold Their Next Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event
In the the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE would hold its next premium live event in Saudi Arabia in May. No further details were given. WWE held two premium live events in Saudi Arabia in 2022. In February, WWE visited the Jeddah SuperDome...
Identity Of Cameraman Who Bray Wyatt Attacked Revealed
As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which was taped last week from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, Bray Wyatt continued to be unhinged on WWE television. Wyatt cut a promo where he had a mental breakdown before grabbing a cameraman and laying him...
Paul Heyman Has A Message For Stephen A. Smith, Hey! (EW) Preview, More
Paul Heyman took to Twitter on Friday to send a message to Stephen A Smith. He wrote,. “1 – I’m not a manager. I’m #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns. 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”
Bobby Fish Recalls His WWE NXT WarGames Experience
Usually held exclusively for wrestlers from WWE’s developmental territory NXT, WarGames finally made its way to the main roster this year as the epic steel cage match headlined the 36th edition of WWE Survivor Series. The inaugural NXT TakeOver: WarGames was held on November 18, 2017, and featured a...
Kevin Owens Shares How Much Longer He Has Left On His WWE Deal
Kevin Owens appeared on The Ringer’s “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his current deal with WWE. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his WWE deal:. “So now, I have two years left on...
Maki Itoh Discusses Her Sporadic AEW Appearances, Her Plans For 2023
Back in February 2021, it seemed like Maki Itoh was poised to be a breakout star in the AEW women’s division. The former International Princess Champion appeared on the first episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. She took on Ryo Mizunami in the women’s title eliminator tournament. She appeared as Britt Baker’s mystery tag partner at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view.
Arn Anderson Reveals His Stance On Using Steel Chairs In The Business Today
During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, AEW producer Arn Anderson commented on the physicality of working with DOOM, his stance on using steel chairs in the business today, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the physicality of working with...
Kurt Angle Thinks Ric Flair And Eric Bischoff Need To Bury The Hatchet
Speaking on his eponymous podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thinks that Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff need to bury the hatchet. The ongoing issues between the two men go back all the way to their time together in WCW. Angle suggested that it’s time to let bygones be bygones.
The Update On Adam Cole’s Injury & Status
AEW wrestler Adam Cole hasn’t seen in-ring action since the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event in June. While Jay White retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the event, Cole suffered a severe concussion that has put him on the shelf. Responding to a tweet today, Dave...
