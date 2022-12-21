UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar has died at the age of 45 after suffering from ‘presumed’ heart complications.The American died on Thursday 22 December, the UFC announced on Saturday (24 December).“The UFC family is saddened by the tragic passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar [on] Thursday from presumed heart complications while at work,” read an official statement from the mixed martial arts promotion.Bonnar made his professional MMA debut in 2001, before fighting in the UFC between 2004 and 2012. He then retired in 2014 after a single bout in Bellator.Bonnar’s first appearance in front of a UFC...

