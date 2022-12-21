Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Hurley 'Stranded' in Antigua After British Airways Delay Thousands of Flights Around World
The British actress took to Twitter to express her frustration after having her travel plans delayed for twenty hours Elizabeth Hurley found herself stranded alongside thousands across America and the Caribbean. On Tuesday, the British actress went on Twitter to voice her frustration after being delayed at an airport in Antigua for twenty hours, calling her experience flying with British Airways "pretty dodgy service." The airline left thousands of passengers grounded across airports in England, the United States, and Canada as of Tuesday morning following issues with the aircraft's...
BBC
Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim
Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast. The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier. The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming...
Airline passengers were left in the wrong country overnight due to staffing issues
The passengers were told mid-flight that airline staff had reached the maximum hours they were allowed to work, per the Liverpool Echo.
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Four die after coach crashes on icy road in Canada
Four people died and dozens were injured after an intercity coach crashed in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Christmas Eve. "Extremely icy road conditions" are believed to have caused the vehicle to roll over near the town of Merritt on Saturday, police say. Temperatures had dropped to -3.9C...
BBC
Tribute paid to woman fatally struck by police car on Christmas Eve
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve has described her as a "cherished daughter". Rachael Moore was struck while walking in Sheil Road, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday. The 22-year-old died at the scene and her family...
BBC
Seven die in coach plunge horror in Spain
Emergency services in Spain have confirmed a seventh death after a bus plunged from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lérez river in the north-western Galicia region on Monday. Two people, including the driver, were hurt after...
BBC
County Wicklow crash victim was playwright Jo Egan
The victim of a crash in County Wicklow on Christmas Eve was the Belfast-based playwright Jo Egan. The two-vehicle collision happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, near Baltinglass, shortly before midnight on Saturday. Originally from Dublin, Ms Egan was well known in the Northern Ireland arts scene, having founded...
BBC
Sandringham church at Christmas: 'Different vibe' for Royal watchers
The Royal Family has renewed its decades-long tradition of congregating at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Christmas Day. A lot has changed since their last festive gathering there in 2019, not least the passing of the country's longest-reigning monarch, so how did this year compare for the spectators?
BBC
Sonica Hans: Family's plea 10 years after Boxing Day disappearance
The sister of a woman who disappeared on Boxing Day 10 years ago said she has "never given up hope". Sonica Hans, then aged 35, was last seen on 26 December 2012, walking through Bedford town centre past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment. Bedfordshire Police said it hoped...
BBC
Dog rescued after 50ft fall from Burrator Reservoir on Boxing Day
A dog was rescued after it fell 50 ft (15.24m) from a reservoir dam. The black Labrador, called Obi, was described as "vaulting" off Burrator Reservoir dam, Yelverton, Devon, into a valley below. Fire and police services as well as Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team attended the scene at 16:19...
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
Taofeek Lamidi murder: Wanted man appeal over 2017 New Year's Eve killing
Police investigating the murder of Taofeek Lamidi who was stabbed on New Year's Eve in 2017 are trying to trace his suspected killer five years on. Ahmed Mohamed, 25, is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Mr Lamidi in Memorial Avenue, West Ham in east London. The Met...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
BBC
England's Big Picture: Best of 2022
Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Last week (19 December to 25 December) we started our Best of 2022 countdown. In this gallery, we are sharing the remaining seven most popular images from the year, based on website views (from seven at the bottom, to number one at the top).
