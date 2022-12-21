Read full article on original website
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with 1.0 seconds remaining. The first 60-point game in Dallas history also included Doncic’s career high in rebounds and was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history. The 23-year-old superstar had his seventh triple-double of the season. The Mavericks moved three games over .500 with a fourth consecutive victory, both marks matching their season bests.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche's winning streak at four
Green Bay Packers chat with Pete Dougherty Wednesday at noon
Join Pete Dougherty at Noon Wednesday for for his weekly chat about all things Green Bay Packers, including Sunday's big game with the rival Minnesota Vikings. JOIN HERE: Pete will start his chat at Noon CDT Wednesday , but you can begin submitting your questions.
