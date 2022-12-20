Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Board Finds Loophole for South Dakota Guv in ‘No Exceptions’ Law
In dismissing a complaint against South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, a state ethics panel managed to find a loophole in a law that appeared to have none.As approved by a majority of the voters in a statewide ballot in 2006, the law in question states “any aircraft owned or leased by the state may be used only in the conduct of state business.”“No exceptions,” the ballot added, noting that a violation was a Class 2 misdemeanor.Noem was alleged to have repeatedly broken the law in 2019 when she used a state plane to fly to political events such...
Mother Jones
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
abovethelaw.com
Texas Appeals Court Is FURIOUS That 'Civil Procedure' Won't Let Them Strike Down New Jersey Laws
See if you can plot this one out for your issue-spotter. Texas company files suit in Texas federal court against the state of New Jersey because New Jersey has a law against distributing blueprints for 3D printing guns in the state of New Jersey. Trial court in Texas dismisses the case based on the complete absence of even a colorable claim of jurisdiction.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge denies immunity to Denver officers in right-to-record suit
A man has plausibly claimed Denver police officers arrested him without probable cause of a crime and instead in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment right to record them, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer rejected the city's motion to dismiss the lawsuit...
Ring doorbell owners raided by SWAT teams in nationwide "swatting" spree
Amazon's Ring security cameras are the latest devices to fall victim to "swatting", as two men are arrested for hacking
The Standard Issue Police Sidearm in Each of America’s 10 Largest Cities
Police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Tasked with conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects, police face a high level of risk every time they go to work. And those risks appear to be on the rise. FBI estimates show that incidents of officers being assaulted […]
Texas withdraws appeal to court order blocking gun law that banned adults under 21 from carrying firearms
Texas has withdrawn its appeal of a court decision that ruled a law preventing adults younger than 21 from obtaining an open carry license was unconstitutional.
Prisoners Get $200 After Their Release- Newsom Recently Vetoed a New Bill to Increase The One-Time Payment to $1300
SB-1304, Introduced by Senator Kamlager, is regarding the prisoner release allowance. Currently, a prisoner is paid $200 once released from prison. SB-1304 was aimed at increasing that payment to $1300. Additionally, it sought to adjust the amount annually to account for inflation. [i]
petapixel.com
Federal Agents Staged Fake Murder Photo to Stop Assassination Plot
Federal agents staged an elaborate fake murder photograph to catch a man who they suspected of plotting to kill two business associates to avoid millions of pounds in debt. Real estate developer Arthur Aslanian, based in Los Angeles, California, had allegedly hired a hitman to assassinate a lawyer and a banker to whom he owed over $3 million.
coloradopolitics.com
Arapahoe County judge was wrong to condition parents' visits with child on drug tests: Appeals court
An Arapahoe County judge had no apparent legal basis to require two parents to submit to sobriety tests as a condition for visiting their child, Colorado's second-highest court determined last week. Former District Court Judge Natalie T. Chase declined to permit a mother and father to resume in-person visits with...
Gunman wearing ‘police’ vest and fake badge shoots 2 people in DC
A gunman impersonating a cop — complete with a “police” vest and a fake badge — shot and wounded a boy and a man in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, authorities said. The suspect entered a residential facility for juveniles awaiting trial by introducing himself as a police officer serving a warrant on one of the residents, NBC 4 Washington reported. Surveillance video showed the bogus cop sporting a vest with “Police” printed on the front and back, and wearing a star-shaped badge on a chain around his neck. Once inside the privately owned facility, police said, the intruder produced a handgun and fired...
Multiple dead across U.S., Nat'l Guard called out in N.Y. amid winter storm
Multiple people have died during a historic winter storm that has knocked out power for more than 1 million homes and businesses and snarled holiday air traffic across the United States.
Sports bettors in Illinois post big numbers in 2022
(The Center Square) – Since its inception in March 2020, legalized sports betting has exploded in Illinois. Sports bettors have made the state one of the top gambling markets in the country. October marked the first time Illinois' sports betting handle surpassed the $1 billion dollar mark in a single month, becoming just the fourth state in U.S. history to reach that threshold, joining New York, New Jersey and Nevada to reach that plateau. ...
2 Men With Neo-Nazi Ties Arrested in Armed Bank Robbery Scheme
Two alleged white supremacists have been arrested who, authorities say, were planning a heavily armed bank robbery they discussed in code as a fake screenplay. According to the criminal complaint provided to VICE News, police arrested Micheal J. Brown of Chester County, Pennsylvania, this week and charged him with conspiracy to commit bank robbery. They also charged Luke Kenna, who was recently arrested with a ghost gun during a traffic stop, with the same. The lead investigator was a New York State Police officer assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Ohio groups oppose possibility of U.S. Supreme Court taking up state redistricting
The U.S. Supreme Court still hasn’t decided whether they’ll take up Ohio’s redistricting case, but voting rights advocates and a national anti-gerrymandering group have submitted statements against the lawsuit. In the case, GOP leaders in the state have asked the nation’s highest court to rule on whether or not the Ohio Supreme Court had the […] The post Ohio groups oppose possibility of U.S. Supreme Court taking up state redistricting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Federal Jury Finds Ringleader Guilty in Beckley-to-Philadelphia Firearms Trafficking Conspiracy
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After five days of trial, a federal jury convicted Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” 37, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, of leading a scheme to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia. Evidence at trial proved that from approximately June 2020...
DC police officers found guilty in fatal pursuit of man on electric scooter
WASHINGTON — Two Washington, D.C., police officers were found guilty in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown during a police pursuit. On Oct. 23, 2020, Hylton-Brown was driving an electric scooter without a helmet on a sidewalk when two Metropolitan police officers attempted to stop Hylton-Brown. Body camera footage released...
Conowingo Dam license vacated by Court of Appeals decision
With a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling on Tuesday, the license granted to Constellation Energy over the controversial Conowingo Dam has been vacated. According to the decision, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had no authority to issue a license based on Maryland’s withdrawal and “waiver” of its Water Quality Certification granted for the Dam in 2018. The state tried to waive the certification in a settlement agreement with the energy company that separated from Exelon Corp. in 2022.
DC Police Officers Found Guilty In Young Black Man's 2020 Death
The verdict in the fatal chase of a man riding a motorized bike reportedly marks the first time a DC on-duty officer has been convicted of murder.
