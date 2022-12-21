Read full article on original website
BBC
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial & Fred score
Marcus Rashford scored one and created another as Manchester United overcame illness issues to beat Nottingham Forest and move to within a point of the top four. Rashford converted a superb opener after 19 minutes when he was picked out by Christian Eriksen in a pre-planned corner routine, allowing the striker to exploit Forest's failure to track his run by sweeping a first-time shot past Wayne Hennessey.
BBC
'Marcus Rashford impressing but Manchester United still need a striker'
Marcus Rashford is fit, firing and having fun. Yet his impressive recent form also shows why he is not the answer to Manchester United's need for a new striker, according to two former England forwards. Rashford led United to a dominant 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, but Alan...
BBC
Daley Blind: Netherlands defender terminates contract with Ajax six months early
Netherlands defender Daley Blind has agreed to terminate his contract with Ajax six months early, the club confirmed on Tuesday. The 32-year-old, who joined Ajax's academy aged eight, played 333 times during two spells with the Dutch side. He has won seven Eredivisie titles with the club and scored 13...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach
He informed the BCB of his decision on Tuesday, just two days after Bangladesh's second Test against India in Dhaka
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
England's Big Picture: Best of 2022
Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Last week (19 December to 25 December) we started our Best of 2022 countdown. In this gallery, we are sharing the remaining seven most popular images from the year, based on website views (from seven at the bottom, to number one at the top).
