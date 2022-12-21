ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, ND

Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service in Minnesota, including route between Fargo-Moorhead and Mpls

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session. Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Christmas night fire damages Moorhead townhome, displaces family

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Fire damaged a Moorhead home Christmas night. Crews responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the Belsley Townhomes. A fire department spokesman said the fire started in the attic of one townhouse. Crews spent some time getting the fire out and checking for hot spots. The unit...
MOORHEAD, MN

