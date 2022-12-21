ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Winter officially moves in with snow, wind, and cold temperatures

By Falicia Woody
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/21) 03:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy first day of winter!

Today is going to be the last nice day before the winter storm moves in. It's the best day to get anything done outside, winterize your car, do last-minute Christmas shopping, etc. Highs will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

This pre-Christmas winter storm has a few parts to it.

For Thursday, freezing rain and a few inches of snow will impact the more mountainous regions like ridges/laurels and Garrett County, Maryland. There are already winter storm watches in place for those threats. Any icing or snow will turn to all rain by Thursday evening and could melt some of it.

Pittsburgh will mainly see rain showers with highs in the mid-40s. Rain showers will continue throughout the night into early Friday.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, here are the impacts we'll see. KDKA Weather Center

That rain will switch over to all snow by sunrise. While it's raining, temperatures will be in the 40s. But that arctic air moves in fast during the morning hours, and we'll quickly drop down into the teens and single digits within a few hours.

This will promptly freeze any wet surfaces and turn them into slick and icy spots. Snow will also be accumulating all throughout the day on top of the icy surfaces.

Friday is also expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, so driving will likely be slick and hazardous given these conditions and the number of people on the roads. Winds will also be gusting up to possibly 50 mph, so wind chill values will be in the negatives by Friday p.m.

Light snow will continue Friday with those gusty winds and negative wind chills.

Morning lows for Christmas Weekend KDKA Weather Center

Saturday is Christmas Eve and also a First Alert Weather Day.

Morning lows will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be anywhere from 0 to -20 due to the gusty winds up to 40 mph.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-teens, but wind chills will still remain below zero the entire day. Light snow will linger on, and light accumulations could add to Friday's snow totals.

The Steelers' game on Saturday night at Acrisure stadium will be the coldest one of the season so far with single digits temperatures and negative wind chills. If you're going to do that, have numerous layers on and find ways to stay warm as much as possible!

Forecast for Steelers vs. Raiders on Christmas Eve. KDKA Weather Center

Christmas Day will still be very cold. As you're opening up presents in the morning, stay inside because morning temperatures will be in the single digits again with wind chills between 0 to -10.

There may be some flurries lingering, but it's looking like a White Christmas!

Will we see a white Christmas? KDKA Weather Center

Any snow that falls Friday should stick to the ground all throughout Christmas weekend because of the frigid temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper teens with winds calming down but still a bit breezy at times.

7-day forecast, December 21, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: The post-Christmas warm-up continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Daylight is increasing, and temperatures are gradually getting warmer.Daily average High: 38° Low: 24°Sunrise: 7:42 a.m. Sunset: 5:00 p.m.FIRST ALERT: None.AWARE: A bit windy tomorrow, but we are warming up. Snow will start to melt tomorrow afternoon.New Year will be much different from our Christmas weekend forecast.This morning there are a few light snow showers, but this afternoon we will be getting back to the freezing mark. Tomorrow, more sunshine returns and so do temperatures in the 40s. There will be some wind gusts in the afternoon around 20 mph, but they won't last all day. Lows Wednesday night and Thursday morning will be about 10 degrees above normal and we will start to see snow melting.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe 50s return Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and even close Monday with lows near 40. New Year's Eve on Saturday could feature some rain showers, and 2023 officially starts on Sunday and we will have some leftover rain showers.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start to level out into Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Merry Christmas! I hope you all had a wonderful holiday and stayed warm!Alert: None.Aware: Temps are still cold, in single digits overnight with a wind chill near zero tonight and through tomorrow. Our high temperature of only 13 degrees today puts Pittsburgh in the fourth spot on the list of top all-time coldest Christmas high temperatures. We also set a record Saturday for the coldest Christmas Eve high temperature on record with 12 degrees. The previous coldest high on Christmas Eve was 13 degrees back in 1983.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

What to do if your pipes are frozen due to weekend winter storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While many take the day after Christmas to rest, others are back to work and extremely busy, like David Wahl.He owns Wahl Family Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in Carnegie. "With these extreme temperatures, we've been fielding service calls for not only no heat, but frozen pipes as well," said Wahl.Wahl said they're receiving more calls for help this year, compared to this time last year. "The longer you stand outside, the colder you get," said Wahl. "Well, the longer it's less than 20 degrees outside, the colder your house gets, and that cold seeps into the water...
CARNEGIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Warning remains in place until noon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is First Alert Weather Day because of the cold temperatures. The Wind Chill Warning goes until noon. Morning lows are below zero but not record-breaking as the record is -11 back in 1983. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWind chills will be anywhere from 0 to -20 due to the gusty winds around 30-40 mph. Afternoon highs will struggle to make it to the teens, and it'll be cold for the steelers game with temperatures in the single digits then teens around midnight and feeling like -10. If you're going to do that, have numerous layers on and find ways to stay warm as much as possible!Christmas Day will still be cold with wind chills between 0 to -10 and temperatures in the teens for the high. There may be some flurries lingering, but it looks like a White Christmas which is defined as having 1" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day! By Monday we are back in the mid-20s and then 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Frigid temperatures believed to be cause of pipe burst in Manchester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold temperatures weren't just causing power outages, they also are causing a plumbing nightmare for some. Craig Morrow with the museum and bike shop "Bike Haven" in the city's Manchester neighborhood said he believes the bitter cold cause the pipes inside the store to burst overnight. Two other businesses in the building, a nail shop and a printing store, were also affected. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Flash freeze to bring rapidly dropping conditions, freezing road conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with rain already switching to snow and should be all snow by sunrise. We started off in the 40s at midnight and are now seeing temperatures rapidly drop and continuing to do so within hours leaving a flash freeze on surfaces. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow will also be accumulating all throughout the day on top of the icy surfaces but in this case, 1" or 3" doesn't make a difference because it'll be blowing around. Do not be on the roads if you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix turns to rain before weekend winter storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the first full day of winter and it will certainly look and feel like it. We start off with a wintry mix then switch all to rain as temperatures get to the upper 30s and low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a light glaze from freezing rain and up to 2" of snowfall. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere's a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas going until 3 p.m. Garrett Co., Maryland will be hit the hardest where there's a Winter Storm Warning going until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'It's too cold to look good:' Staying warm on a frigid day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another freezing cold day and the advice is simple: stay inside if you can. As my grandmother once said, "it's too cold to look good." Of course, that's just not possible for everyone, so here are some tips to make sure you stay warm should you have to venture out into the single-digits and brutal wind chills. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Christmas Eve ForecastObviously, limit your time outside, and don't stay out longer than you have to. Monitor for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, which include confusion, shivering, trouble speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles. As always, make sure to dress in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Winter Storm Approaches the Valley

A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

3 people escape house fire in Beechview

BEECHVIEW, Pa. (KDKA) - New information has been released on a house fire that kept firefighters busy early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.The building suffered heavy damage.Chief Daryl Jones told KDKA three people were inside when the building went up in flames. Firefighters pulled two of them from the home; the third person got out by themself.Two people were taken to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition.The investigation into what caused the fire is just getting underway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Manor Towers residents in East Liberty dealing with flood damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. Residents said maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go. Pittsburgh police were informed that power is out, there is no heat and residents were evacuated. There are 55 units in the three-floor apartment building. "I got into my apartment and there is water everywhere," resident Gerald Webb said. "My neighbors came and told me we got to hurry up and get out."According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Travelers vow to never fly Southwest Airlines again after massive cancellations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport are frustrated after a wave of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations.It does not take long to find stranded Southwest Airlines passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport."It's been a nightmare," said Daniel Ramos of Arizona on Tuesday.Daniel and Michelle Ramos vacationed in New York City and their flight home got canceled. They found a flight in Pittsburgh, got a rental car, and then another cancelation. They are stuck in Pittsburgh until New Year's Eve."We can't get on a flight until Saturday morning, for a whopping $3,300 because we have to fly first class," Daniel Ramos...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County announces Christmas tree recycling program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County announced its annual Christmas tree recycling program on Monday afternoon. This gives the community a place to recycle the tree after the holiday season. Residents of Allegheny County will be able to drop it off between December 26 and January 14 at all nine county parks from 8 a.m. to dusk. Here are the drop-off locations: Boyce Park - soccer fields parking lotDeer Lakes Park - Veterans shelter parking lotHarrison Hills Park - parking lot Chipmunk Drive and Cottontail DriveHartwood Acres Park - Middle Road parking lotNorth Park - swimming pool parking lotRound Hill Park - Alfalfa shelter parking lotSettlers Cabin Park - wave pool parking lotSouth Park - wave pool parking lotWhite Oak Park - Wedding Garden parking lotAccording to Allegheny County, over 2,960 trees were received and recycled during the 2021-22 program. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
