DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with 1.0 seconds remaining. The first 60-point game in Dallas history also included Doncic’s career high in rebounds and was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history. The 23-year-old superstar had his seventh triple-double of the season. The Mavericks moved three games over .500 with a fourth consecutive victory, both marks matching their season bests.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma City Blue (1-0) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (0-1), 112-108, on Tuesday afternoon at Paycom Center. Thunder assignment player Jaylin Williams posted a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. “I thought we came in as an improved team after the first 18 games of the season.” […]
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, Connor Ingram made 26 saves and Jacob Chychrun had three assists to reacch 102 for his career. The Coyotes have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena after returning from a 14-game, 33-day trip. Evan Rodrigues, Cole Makar and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who have lost three straight to Arizona for the first time in nine seasons. Colorado is 6-3-1 since forward Nathan MacKinnon went out with an upper-body injury Dec. 5. Schmaltz scored on a power play at 5:59 of the second period for a 3-1 lead.
