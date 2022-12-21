Read full article on original website
Skyforce fall short in final minute against Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma City Blue (1-0) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (0-1), 112-108, on Tuesday afternoon at Paycom Center. Thunder assignment player Jaylin Williams posted a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. “I thought we came in as an improved team after the first 18 games of the season.” […]
