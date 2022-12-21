We have a couple days to prepare but the coldest Christmas weather since the 1980s looks to be heading our way. Temperatures will drop around 50° from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning (from 50° to 3°). There is also a round of rain, which will briefly turn to a wintry mix, then snow coming on Thursday as well. This is a very challenging forecast for snow as temperatures will be dropping so quickly. Trying to figure out how much will be rain and how much will be snow is going to be quite difficult. We will take an early first look at potential snow amounts and a more details on in the incoming cold event, coming up here.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO