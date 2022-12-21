Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Major Winter Storm Coming on Thursday!
We have a couple days to prepare but the coldest Christmas weather since the 1980s looks to be heading our way. Temperatures will drop around 50° from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning (from 50° to 3°). There is also a round of rain, which will briefly turn to a wintry mix, then snow coming on Thursday as well. This is a very challenging forecast for snow as temperatures will be dropping so quickly. Trying to figure out how much will be rain and how much will be snow is going to be quite difficult. We will take an early first look at potential snow amounts and a more details on in the incoming cold event, coming up here.
WLBT
7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
WLBT
When dogs get stuck in dangerous situations, this man swoops in for the rescue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “I had to abandon my rope. We’re still safe with the dog in my backpack over here,” said Kona’s Kawika Singson while videotaping one of his daring dog rescues. The self-described outdoor adventurer is getting national notoriety for his volunteer retrievals of Big...
WLBT
Former state representative to make ‘special’ announcement regarding 2023 this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former gubernatorial candidate and state representative will make a special announcement regarding his plans for 2023 sometime this week. “The last three years, we have witnessed how important it is we have conservative leaders in office who will put America, and our God-given rights, first, and Mississippi is no different,” said Robert Foster. “This week, we will be making a very special announcement regarding that and my plans for 2023.”
Jackson Free Press
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
