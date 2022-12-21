ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Don't get drunk: UK govt urges caution amid ambulance strike

By JILL LAWLESS
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtrT6_0jpu2UHq00

LONDON — (AP) — Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.

The government advised people not to play contact sports, take unnecessary car trips or get drunk in order to reduce their risk of needing an ambulance, as paramedics, call-handers and technicians across England and Wales staged their biggest walkout for three decades.

Unions pledged to respond to life-threatening calls, but officials said they couldn't guarantee everyone who needed an ambulance would get one.

“The system will be under very severe pressure today,” Health Secretary Steve Barclay told Sky News. “We’re saying to the public to exercise their common sense in terms of what activities they do, being mindful of those pressures that are on the system.”

Stephen Powis, national medical director of the National Health Service in England, advised people not to get “blind drunk.”

“It’s the season of parties, pre-Christmas, so do enjoy yourself but obviously don’t get so drunk that you end up with an unnecessary visit" to a hospital emergency room, he said.

Health care staff and other public sector workers are seeking big raises in the face of decades-high inflation that was running at 10.7% in November.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration argues that double-digit public sector raises would drive inflation even higher.

Union leaders accused the government of deliberately prolonging the strike.

“I have never seen such an abdication of leadership as I have from Rishi Sunak and the health secretary,” said Sharon Graham, leader of the Unite union that represents some ambulance staff.

Visiting a picket line in central England, she said “this government can make different choices. They can say that ‘actually we choose to invest in the people in the (health service).’ But they are looking at different choices, because they don’t want this to end. I think they want this crisis to be there.”

Nurses have also held two days of strikes this month, piling pressure on a health system that is already under strain from surging demand as pandemic restrictions ease, alongside staff shortages from burnout and Brexit, which has made it harder for Europeans to work in the U.K.

Official statistics show that ambulances in many areas are routinely stuck waiting outside hospital emergency departments, sometimes for hours, because there are no beds for the patients.

Ambulance crews are due to strike again on Dec. 28. Railway staff, passport officers and postal workers are also planning walkouts over the Christmas holiday season. The U.K.’s most intense strike wave for decades is a response to a cost-of-living crisis driven by soaring food and energy prices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government is calculating that public opinion will turn on the unions as people across the U.K. face postponed hospital appointments, canceled trains and travel delays during the winter holiday season. But opinion polls show a high level of support for the workers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

South Africa counts damage, death by tanker truck explosion

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africa was coming to grips Sunday with the full extent of the destruction and deaths caused by a Christmas Eve tanker truck explosion near Johannesburg as officials reported the death toll rising to 15. The truck was carrying gas when it got stuck...
WHIO Dayton

Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured

TOKYO — (AP) — Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of...
WHIO Dayton

UN: 26 Rohingya refugees died at sea making perilous journey

PIDIE, Indonesia — (AP) — At least 26 Rohingya Muslims had died in dire conditions during a month at open sea while making a dangerous voyage that brought scores of others to safety in Indonesia, a U.N. agency said Tuesday, adding there will likely be more. Exhausted women...
WHIO Dayton

China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But even as cases surge, 64-year-old Li Liansheng said his friends are alarmed by stories of fevers, blood clots and other side effects. “When people hear...
WHIO Dayton

France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station under a deal sealed Tuesday in Warsaw which Poland says will help its armed forces recognize threats early. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu,...
WHIO Dayton

Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness," ignoring NATO's calls for calming down of tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia's Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said he “ordered the...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
106K+
Followers
147K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy