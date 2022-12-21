Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Jonesboro police investigating Christmas Day stabbing
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jonesboro police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Christmas day, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to police, the stabbing occurred at around 7:00 a.m. at Rogers street in Jonesboro. A police report said that officers were called to NEA baptist after...
Kait 8
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine it’s Christmas afternoon, and you’re leaving to go visit family, but your trip is canceled because your back glass was shot. Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out of an SUV. A police report said...
Kait 8
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place at 11 p.m. on Elizabeth Lane. Arthur Moore was traveling eastbound in his 2006 Chevy when he left the roadway and entered the north road ditch causing his vehicle to overturn.
Kait 8
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred on Sunday at around 7 a.m. According to a police report, officers were called to NEA Baptist after a victim showed up at the hospital. The stabbing took place on Rogers Street and the report said the...
SILVER ALERT: Sharp County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 72-year-old woman
Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Sharp County, Arkansas.
Authorities inactivate Silver Alert for missing Cave City woman
Update: She has now been located and the Silver Alert has been inactivated. Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing 72-year-old. According to reports, she was last seen on December 22 in Cave City. She is described as being about 5'2" in height...
Man charged with murder after killing man, burning him in car, sheriff says
EDMONSON, Ark. — A West Memphis man has been charged with murder after killing a man and burning his body inside a car behind a school, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen. Allen said that 19-year-old Rashad Hughes was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Frank Lacy. A...
Kait 8
State trooper unit damaged in crash
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55. All lanes were closed until 2:12 p.m. The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit...
neareport.com
$5,000 stolen in Jonesboro home break-in
JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro resident’s home was broken into and a major theft committed, a report filed on Sunday with JPD said. Police responded around 10:28 PM on December 18 to the Links Apartments. At some point between 5:40 PM and 10:15 PM the same day, someone was able to get into an apartment through an unlocked bedroom window. During the entry, the blinds were damaged but the suspect was only getting started.
Kait 8
Osceola firefighters call in backup
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Trying to stay warm during these arctic blasts can be hard, and staying safe can be even harder. Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house fire on North Pearl Street. Once firefighters were on the scene,...
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
neareport.com
Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
Kait 8
Woman died in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker. Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane...
KATV
Jackson County firefighters called to fire at one of their own homes
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A fire crew in Jackson County was called to a fire at the house of one of their own firefighters on Friday night. The Diaz Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Erwin Volunteer Fire Department District, dispatched as mutual aid, our content partner Region 8 News reports.
Kait 8
Crews respond to three fires in single day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out inside of city limits. According to the fire department, the first fire happened just after 8 a.m. on Bradley Street. They reported a well—involved residential fire when they arrived and said that heavy smoke and fire were coming from both the home and from a camper nearby.
Kait 8
Plumbers work overtime during Christmas weekend
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Temperatures reached dangerously low levels over the past week, leading homeowners to take precautions to protect their pipes. Even after following all the proper steps, some still find their house drenched. Brandon Edwards owns DrainPro Professional Services and he has been working around the clock since...
whiterivernow.com
Report on fatal tractor-trailer accident released by state police
More details of a fatal tractor-trailer accident just north of Batesville earlier this month have been released by the Arkansas State Police. According to the state police’s fatality report, an International Harvester driven by Mark A. Spinks, 56, of Concord, was southbound in the outside lane on U.S. Highway 167 on Dec. 6 when it began traveling in a southeast direction and then “crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic and entered the northbound shoulder” before it struck the “ditch/creek embankment” and came to a rest. Spinks was killed in the accident.
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
KFVS12
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. at mile marker 20.8 and involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger car. The crash...
whiterivernow.com
Independence County Senior Citizens Program office closed after plumbing burst
The Independence County Senior Citizens Program’s Batesville office experienced a “catastrophic plumbing burst” in their commercial kitchen and will be closed for all congregate, home-delivered meals, and socialization until Jan. 3, 2023, according to a release from the organization on Monday. The release said transportation routes for...
