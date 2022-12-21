Read full article on original website
KATV
Jonesboro police investigating Christmas Day stabbing
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jonesboro police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Christmas day, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to police, the stabbing occurred at around 7:00 a.m. at Rogers street in Jonesboro. A police report said that officers were called to NEA baptist after...
Kait 8
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine it’s Christmas afternoon, and you’re leaving to go visit family, but your trip is canceled because your back glass was shot. Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out of an SUV. A police report said...
Kait 8
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred on Sunday at around 7 a.m. According to a police report, officers were called to NEA Baptist after a victim showed up at the hospital. The stabbing took place on Rogers Street and the report said the...
Kait 8
Silver Alert canceled for Sharp County woman
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman from Cave City. According to the alert, Deborah Linthicum was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 149 Kathenda in Cave City. It is unclear what led ASP to cancel the alert, and Linthicum’s...
Authorities inactivate Silver Alert for missing Cave City woman
Update: She has now been located and the Silver Alert has been inactivated. Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing 72-year-old. According to reports, she was last seen on December 22 in Cave City. She is described as being about 5'2" in height...
Kait 8
Osceola firefighters call in backup
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Trying to stay warm during these arctic blasts can be hard, and staying safe can be even harder. Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house fire on North Pearl Street. Once firefighters were on the scene,...
Kait 8
State trooper unit damaged in crash
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55. All lanes were closed until 2:12 p.m. The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit...
Kait 8
Take a Road Trip: Lights of the Delta
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Join Region 8 News as we “Take a Road Trip” to see the Lights of the Delta. Lights of the Delta was established in 1995 and started with the idea to decorate Main Street in Blytheville. Since then it has become one of the biggest light displays in all of the mid-south.
Kait 8
Teen arrested for car theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a teen and are searching for another in connection to two stolen vehicles. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officer Thomas Nash and Sgt Anthony Zaffarano noticed two vehicles traveling west on Nettleton at 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
neareport.com
Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
whiterivernow.com
Independence County Senior Citizens Program office closed after plumbing burst
The Independence County Senior Citizens Program’s Batesville office experienced a “catastrophic plumbing burst” in their commercial kitchen and will be closed for all congregate, home-delivered meals, and socialization until Jan. 3, 2023, according to a release from the organization on Monday. The release said transportation routes for...
Kait 8
Crews respond to three fires in single day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out inside of city limits. According to the fire department, the first fire happened just after 8 a.m. on Bradley Street. They reported a well—involved residential fire when they arrived and said that heavy smoke and fire were coming from both the home and from a camper nearby.
neareport.com
Suspect arrested after hit and run
JONESBORO, Ark. – A suspect ended up being arrested on Sunday in Jonesboro after police say he rear-ended a victim and then left the scene. The accident happened around noon December 18 at the 3200-block of East Johnson Avenue. Police responded to the hit and run accident where a 75-year-old woman was the victim, but the suspect didn’t remain at the scene.
Kait 8
Protecting yourself and your property
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ve been preparing you all week for this cold front, and it is finally here. Here is one last look at all the ways to protect yourself and your property at this cold time. Summit Utilities and many other companies across the state have given...
Kait 8
Paragould man arrested for catalytic converter theft
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A 53-year-old Paragould man is behind bars after police said he was caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter. Police arrested Russell Collins on Monday, Dec. 19 for first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property $1,000 or less. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
19-year-old charged with killing West Memphis man who was found in burned-out vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man is charged in Crittenden County, Arkansas in the death of a West Memphis man whose remains were found in a burned-out vehicle earlier this month. Rashad Hughes is accused of killing Frank Lacy, 31. Hughes was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse […]
KATV
Jackson County firefighters called to fire at one of their own homes
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A fire crew in Jackson County was called to a fire at the house of one of their own firefighters on Friday night. The Diaz Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Erwin Volunteer Fire Department District, dispatched as mutual aid, our content partner Region 8 News reports.
Kait 8
Woman died in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker. Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane...
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
