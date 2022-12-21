The Air Burners new BioCharger eliminates wood waste while recycling biomass, reducing black carbon emissions, and generating power onsite to recharge your electric vehicles, equipment, and power tools. Grinding wood waste and hauling it to landfills transfers the elimination problem from one place to another—it is inefficient fuel-wise, time-wise, and health-wise. Prolonged exposure and inhalation of wood dust are proven to cause cancer. Open burning is not the answer either. Emitting black carbon is the second biggest earth-damaging contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide according to the IPCC. The answer is the new Air Burners BioCharger. It eliminates wood waste while recycling biomass, reducing harmful black carbon emissions, and generating enough power to feed the onsite charging stations and recharge forklifts, excavators, chainsaws, lights, and more to keep business operations running at full speed. The BioCharger operates without any connection to an electrical power grid. It is portable and fully autonomous. The BioCharger is the environmentally friendly, cost-effective solution that charges batteries on site and is the direct result of a successful partnership with Volvo Construction Equipment and Rolls Royce. It keeps electric vehicles and equipment operating while eliminating wood waste cleanly and efficiently. The BioCharger will be available in early 2023. Air Burners, Inc. is celebrating its 25th year in business. Located in Palm City, FL, their mission has been to support the development of machinery to protect the environment and manage the forests against devastating wildfires. Air Burners machines have been tested and proven by environmental agencies like the U.S. EPA, the Department of Environment Canada, the Department of Environment Australia, and many others. For more information, visit www.airburners.com.

1 DAY AGO