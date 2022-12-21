Read full article on original website
Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WPTZ) — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. “We...
Boston Public Schools considering a temporary mask mandate following winter break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students at Boston Public Schools may be masking up when they return from winter break. Superintendent Mary Skipper said families will know by the end of this week if kids will be required to wear masks for a few weeks when school begins. Skipper said any changes...
Storm Incoming
Our next storm is knocking on our door. While the Midwest is dealing with blizzard conditions, there is no winter weather component to this storm for us. We will tap into the cold air AFTER the storm but we have no threat of snow or ice here in southern New England. In fact even northern New England will start as snow but quickly flip over to rain for the duration of the storm. We’ll have a lot of wind and a lot of rain coming our way over the next 24 hours. I’ll break down each threat individually below.
As Mass. preps for Level 3 storm, power crews from US, Canada coming to help
ARLINGTON - It's usually the sound associated with a good storm, a chainsaw getting rid of tree branches. This time, it's in preparation for what's coming late Thursday into Friday, to get the branches off the power lines with high winds and driving rain anticipated."We make, like, a large box around the wires and cut the branches to make sure it's clear," said Brian Brown, a tree technician contracted by Eversource and working in Arlington. The utility has been in prep mode since the beginning of the week, with crews in several neighborhoods around the state making sure branches, more...
Heating equipment believed to be the cause behind Wayland fire
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say heating equipment is likely to be the cause behind a fire in Wayland Monday afternoon. The homeowners said they smelled smoke and found flames in the attic, so they grabbed their children and got out. Because of the damage, the family now has...
Nashua, NH fire leaves 3 displaced on Christmas
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday. Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in...
WATCH: Chain-reaction crash in East Boston caught on camera
BOSTON (WHDH) - A chain-reaction crash in East Boston that left several vehicles damaged and two people hospitalized on Christmas was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a driver slam into the back of a parked car on Bennington Street, which area residents say has seen numerous crashes in the past.
Green Line train derails near Boston College
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Green Line train derailed near Boston College on Monday. An out-of-service streetcar with no passengers derailed in the rail yard near Lake Street and Commonwealth Avenue. No one was injured. The cause is under investigation. This is a developing news story;...
Crews respond to Christmas Day chimney fire in Duxbury
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a chimney fire at a home in Duxbury on Christmas Day. Crews used ladders to reach the chimney from the outside. The bricks inside the chimney were charred by the flames. There is no word on the cause. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
Fire crews battling blaze in Malden
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire that broke out in Malden late Monday night. The fire was reported on John Street. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c)...
Several people rescued from burning home in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were rescued from a burning home on Mora Street in Dorchester Tuesday morning. The Boston Fire Department says the fire ripped through all the floors of the triple decker. Two people are being evaluated by paramedics. Their condition is unknown at this time. Firefighters...
Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston
The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
Lincoln police warn homeowners of multiple break-ins
LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents after two homes in Lincoln were broken into. The break-ins both happened over the last week, according to police. A window at one of the homes was completely shattered. Police are asking residents to make sure their homes are secure before leaving...
2 firefighters hurt, 9 people displaced after blaze breaks out in Malden
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were injured and nine people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out in a multi-family home in Malden late Monday night. The firefighters suffered minor injuries while working to extinguish the blaze, which appeared to have originated in the second floor of the building on John Street.
Christmas meals served to those in need on the North Shore
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers spent Christmas Day serving free meals to those in need at charity meal events across the North Shore that are aimed at making sure everyone can have a holiday meal this year. Community members in Beverly, Peabody, and Lynn were plating meals for those who...
Firefighters knock down flames at a home in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters tackled a fire on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. The outside of the first floor of the home was badly charred. Officials say the flames are out and the American Red Cross is assisting one...
Fire rips through home in Haverhill
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home on Coffin Avenue in Haverhill on Monday morning. The fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home. Firefighters not only battled the flames, but also freezing temperatures. The fire chief said...
New Hampshire State Trooper recovering after cruiser hit by another vehicle
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Police Trooper is recovering after another car smashed into their cruiser on I-93 north in Salem on Saturday. The Trooper was stopped in the left lane helping with another crash. Investigators say speed and poor road conditions were factors in the crash.
Police: Woman gave birth in woods in NH, waited an hour to give child’s location to officers
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges after Manchester, New Hampshire police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location. Officers responding to a reported of a woman...
Hundreds of Christmas dinners dished out in Malden
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A father-son duo, along with dozens of volunteers, helped spread holiday cheer by dishing out more than 1,500 meals to those in need in Malden on Christmas Day. Dr. Ed Weiner and his son, Jonathan Weiner, have now been partaking in this Christmas dinner initiative, called...
