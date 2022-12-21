Our next storm is knocking on our door. While the Midwest is dealing with blizzard conditions, there is no winter weather component to this storm for us. We will tap into the cold air AFTER the storm but we have no threat of snow or ice here in southern New England. In fact even northern New England will start as snow but quickly flip over to rain for the duration of the storm. We’ll have a lot of wind and a lot of rain coming our way over the next 24 hours. I’ll break down each threat individually below.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO