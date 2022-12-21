ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyRepublic NZ, IPO plans in question following Australia exit

MyRepublic says its business "refocus", alongside other factors such as the anticipated global economic downturn, may have an impact on its IPO (initial public offering) timeline. It stresses that its recent decision to quit the Australian market is unrelated, but remains unclear on whether its operations in New Zealand will remain unaffected.

