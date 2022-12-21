Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
MyRepublic NZ, IPO plans in question following Australia exit
MyRepublic says its business "refocus", alongside other factors such as the anticipated global economic downturn, may have an impact on its IPO (initial public offering) timeline. It stresses that its recent decision to quit the Australian market is unrelated, but remains unclear on whether its operations in New Zealand will remain unaffected.
Jetstar flight to Bali forced to make U-turn after last-minute plane swap ‘miscommunication’
A Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Bali was forced to make a U-turn more than four hours into the flight and divert back to Melbourne after it was denied approval to land in Indonesia. The budget carrier has blamed a “miscommunication” with the local regulator in Indonesia after the flight...
Comments / 0