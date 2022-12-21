Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To Chicago Bulls Tuesday

Just hours after it was announced the Chicago Bulls were having internal problems, the Miami Heat had every opportunity to get inside their heads on Tuesday night.

It didn’t happen, though. The Heat played without starters Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin and had their four-game win streak snapped in a 113-103 loss to the Bulls.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Victor Oladipo and Haywood Highsmith were plugged into the starting lineup because of the injuries. This was Highsmith’s second start this season and Oladipo’s first. Highsmith had a solid game as he scored 18 points on 70 percent shooting. He also hit all four of his 3-pointers. Oladipo, however, wasn’t as impressive. He had a season-high 14 points but shot just 30 percent from the field.

-Tyler Herro is continuing to show why he’s in the starting lineup. He scored 19 points but it isn’t what stood out. He controlled the offense, allowing his teammates to get easy shots. Instead of being a spot-up shooter, he camped out at the 3-point line while watching his team work with the ball. This was his second straight game with seven assists.

-Duncan Robinson was the leader of the bench. He played a season-high 36 minutes and seems to be getting his scoring touch back. He finished with 13 points, the third time in four games he finished with double-digit points.

-One of the reasons the Heat can’t seem to get ahead is because of injuries. The starting five of Oladipo, Herro, Max Strus, Highsmith, and Bam Adebayo was the 12th starting lineup of the season.

