LIVE: Miami Hurricanes Football National Signing Day Updates

By All Hurricanes Staff
 6 days ago

Track all the movement as it happens during the first day of the Early Signing Period

While Wednesday's National Signing Day will be the first time class of 2023 recruits can officially join Miami's future roster, the verbal commitment train has rolled right through December.

No program in college football is hotter than The U, which has an outside shot at the No. 1-ranked recruiting class when the signing day dust settles. Mario Cristobal and company enter the day with 24 verbal commitments , including six new pledges this month, and several undeclared targets will have a Miami hat on the table throughout the day.

Many of the pledges will start to sign a National Letter of Intent in the morning, while top targets aim to make their final decision around lunch time or later relative to UM. All Hurricanes will track every step of it right here, from analysis to news and opinion, all in one place.

(The most recent updates will appear atop the live blog. All times eastern.)

------

10:00 pm - Some of the other potential wide receiver flip candidates once thought of as Miami possibilities, like Jurrion Dickey and Jalen Brown, officially signed with Oregon and LSU, respectively.

4:50 pm - Francis Mauigoa's Letter of Intent from Hawaii has come in.

4:11 pm - "We're not done yet," Mario Cristobal said at his press conference relative to the class of 2023.

3:30 pm - Damari Brown is staying home, he announced on ESPN. The American Heritage secondary prospect becomes even more key to The U with the uncertainty surrounding Cormani McClain.

1:30 pm - A few more Hurricane targets committed elsewhere stick to their commitments, including wide receiver Hykeem Williams and linebacker Stanquon Clark.

Noon - Edwin Joseph, a late Miami DB target out of Chaminade-Madonna, elects for Florida State over Miami and others.

11:45 am - QB Emory Williams , IOL Antonio Tripp and TE Jackson Carver are all officially a part of The U.

11:30 am - The highest-ranked offensive commitment to Miami is preaching patience with his LOI coming in.

10:00 am - The latest official Miami Hurricane signee are linebackers Marcellius Pulliam and Kaleb Spencer .

9:37 am - Cormani McClain, the No. 1 CB in the country, will not sign on Wednesday according to his mother. Full story .

9:28 am - Joshua Horton , a one-time North Carolina commitment Miami flipped late in the recruiting cycle, has made things official with Cristobal's Canes.

9:15 am - The No. 1 offensive tackle in America is officially a Miami Hurricane.

8:38 am - Wide receiver Robby Washington , linebacker Bobby Washington and offensive lineman Frankie Tinilau are in for The U.

8:20 am - Running back Mark Fletcher, linebacker Malik Bryant and pass rusher Rueben Bain have all inked with Cristobal's Canes.

8:05 am - Trench commitments and in-state talents Jayden Wayne and Tommy Kinsler are officially signed on with The U

7:49 am - Sharif Denson, who had been generating some Miami buzz this week, sticks with the Florida Gators in the end.

7:39 am - Brandon Inniss, the longtime Miami wide receiver target out of American Heritage, is sticking with Ohio State. Officially.

7:36 am - Miami native Popo Aguirre is set to officially sign with his hometown program.


7:32 am - Longtime solid, versatile and likely underrated secondary commitment Robert Stafford is officially a Hurricane.

7:26 am - Xzavier McLeod, the SI99 IDL who took a late trip to Miami, sticks with his South Carolina commitment. McLeod was viewed as a long shot at best heading down the home stretch.

7:16 am - The first signee Miami announces is Ray Ray Joseph , the one-time Clemson commitment.

6:00 am - The Denson news has become a larger conversation, literally overnight, as the Jacksonville native has admitted Miami is making him say no in order for him to stick to his longtime Florida Gator commitment. Beyond that, there were questions around the timeline for the South Florida Express star to actually pen his National Letter of Intent. Some have him signing Thursday but he has communicated with other SI/Fan Nation sources indicating he will indeed come off the board by day's end.

5:30 am - The overnight chatter suggests it could be a big day for The U. Not only in holding onto most all of its current commitments, but in making additions as well. The secondary, with targets like Damari Brown, Sharif Denson and Edwin Joseph among those making a final decision this afternoon, looks like the safest bet to see a new UM addition. Wide receiver would be a welcome spot, among others, too.

Midnight - Miami presents its logo and first mention of signing day just as the clock struck 12.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

