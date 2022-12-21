Sony and Honda will showcase electric 'Playstation' car at CES

It was announced earlier this year that Sony and Honda, two brands that need no introduction, are teaming up to produce electric vehicles. Now the company formed from the partnership, called Sony Honda Mobility, has announced it will reveal its first project in January at CES 2023.

The announcement has certainly led to excitement in the T3 office, with reports that Honda will focus on the car side of things, while Sony will be creating the infotainment experience, including in-car music, movie and gaming systems.

There are even rumours that the vehicle will essentially feature a Playstation 5 built into it. If you've ever spent an hour or two at a public charger - you know how appealing this sounds!

The recent news comes from a Tweet from the company announcing the premiere will take place during Sony's press conference at CES on Wednesday 4 January.

The Tweet reads: 'See the world reveal when Sony Honda Mobility takes the stage at Sony’s press conference at #CES23'

Sony's Vision-S Concept Car revealed in 2022. (Image credit: Sony)

The Tweet is accompanied by a brief teaser video posted on YouTube.

The video certainly doesn't give much away, simply showing part of the bonnet. So we can't wait to actually see what this car will look like.

Of course, Sony has shown off a concept car at CES before, all the way back in 2020. The Vision-S 01 and Vision-S 02 are actually very nice-looking vehicles with a focus on refinement, creativity and technology.

The company's president, Izumi Kawanishi has stated, 'Sony has content, services and entertainment technologies that move people.

'We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla.'

T3 will be at CES bringing you all of the latest Sony Honda car news - stay tuned!