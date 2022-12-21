ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Video shows 11-year-old getting off bus before she went missing

By Victoria J. Arancio, Kevin Shalvey
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMLXY_0jptxNrI00

Investigators searching for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari released a video on Tuesday showing the girl getting off a school bus on Nov. 21, two days before her mother said she last saw her.

Cojocari was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina, on Nov. 23, about three weeks before her school was notified on Dec. 15, according to law enforcement officials.

The surveillance video released on Tuesday shows the 11-year-old getting off the bus at 4:59 p.m. on Nov. 21, investigators said.

MORE: Police search lake near missing 11-year-old's house as 'precautionary measure'

"This is the last time investigators have independent confirmation of when Madalina was last seen," the FBI's Charlotte bureau said on Twitter , adding, "We are seeking additional witnesses outside of the family to narrow down the exact timeline of when she disappeared."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pX466_0jptxNrI00
Cornelius Police Department - PHOTO: An undated photo of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari released by the Cornelius Police Department.

Cojocari wears a light-colored shirt and a dark backpack in the video, which is about 19 seconds long.

The girl's mother, Diana Cojocari, 37, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested on Saturday on the charge of failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, police said in two statements .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGKwY_0jptxNrI00
FBI - PHOTO: Two undated images of Madalina Cojocari, 11, released by the FBI.

Diana Cojocari reported her daughter missing to her school on Dec. 15, police said.

MORE: Mother, stepfather arrested as police search for missing 11-year-old girl

"As previously released, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School employees contacted Diana Cojocari on several occasions to inquire about Madalina being absent from school," the Cornelius Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The school made "repeated contact" with Diana Cojocari before she "went to Bailey Middle School on December 15, 2022, and reported to the School Resource Officer" that Madalina was missing, police said on Tuesday.

Comments / 11

regina h
5d ago

Why be a parent to if you don’t want that responsibility? I pray that lil girl is found safe and sound.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
4
WITCH WAYS
5d ago

Sounds like the parents did it otherwise they would have reported her missing, another democrat child is gone , it’s rampant with these people

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance

A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
CORNELIUS, NC
truecrimedaily

N.C. woman accused of killing boyfriend's bruise-covered 4-year-old daughter

VALE, N.C. (TCD) -- A woman was arrested in connection with the death of her boyfriend's 4-year-old daughter, who was reportedly found covered in bruises. According to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, in the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 17, deputies and EMS responded to a home on Hill Haven Drive. The victim was reportedly found and transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a few days later, on Nov. 20.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
ABC News

ABC News

954K+
Followers
201K+
Post
553M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy