ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Tomahawk Nation

Matchups and Memories: Taking a look at the series history between FSU vs. Oklahoma

Florida State, looking to take the next step towards winning a national title, with a game against the Oklahoma Sooners being that first move. A plot point that now is occurring for the fourth time since 2000 and multiple times over the course of the series’ history, FSU and Oklahoma have met on the football field seven times overall with the Sooners leading the all-time series 6-1.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU arrives in Orlando for Cheez-It Bowl

‘Tis the season, and the Florida State Seminoles are bowl bound this week, touching down in Orlando, FL, to face the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on December 29 and will broadcast on ESPN. Currently a 9.5-point favorite according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU lands transfer defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Florida State has secured another top player out of the transfer portal, today landing Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman transfer Braden Fiske. Fiske was courted by several Power Five programs but was being most heavily pursued by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who brought him in for a visit earlier this month.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy