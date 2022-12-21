Read full article on original website
Taiwan says 43 Chinese air force planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Forty-three Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line in the past 24 hours, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said on Monday, as Beijing continues its military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
China stages ‘strike drills’ around Taiwan, citing provocation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s military said it had conducted “strike drills” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to unspecified “provocation” from the democratically-governed island and the United States. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of repeated Chinese...
China’s October domestic smartphone shipments fell 27.2%
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shipments of smartphones within China in October fell 27.2% year on year to 23.78 million handsets, a report from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said on Monday. Over January to October smartphone shipments fell 22% from the same period last year to 215...
No immediate surge of Chinese tourists expected after re-opening
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s relaxation of COVID-19 rules for international arrivals has raised hopes that its multi-billion dollar travel business will soon flourish again but countries longing for the return of Chinese tourists will likely face more of a wait. China’s National Health Commission announced on Monday that...
Chinese make travel plans as COVID rules ease further
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese people, cut off from the rest of the world for three years by COVID-19 curbs, flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening, even as rising infections strained the health system and further roiled the economy. Zero-tolerance measures – from shuttered borders to...
U.S. weighs COVID-prevention measures for travelers from China -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The United States is considering taking new COVID-19 precautions for people traveling from China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials. The government is concerned about the surge of cases in China and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus, the report said.
India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China’s long shadow
COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January...
Japan to require negative COVID test upon arrival for Chinese travellers – FNN
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Japan’s FNN reported on Tuesday. The government hopes to introduce the measure as early as this week, FNN said. (Reporting by...
Philippine death toll from Christmas rains and floods rises to 13
MANILA (Reuters) – The death toll from Christmas day rains in southern Philippines has risen to 13, authorities said on Tuesday, with the search still on for 23 people as floods started to recede. Most of the deaths were caused by drowning from flash floods after two days of...
China revises 2021 GDP growth up to 8.4% from 8.1%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has revised its 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 8.4% year on year, up from 8.1% previously, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. China routinely revises its annual GDP data. The size of the GDP was also revised to 114.92 trillion yuan...
Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Stock markets gained while the U.S. dollar softened on Tuesday after China said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing COVID-19. China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.
South Korea suspends flight departures upon military request – official
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea suspended flight departures from its Incheon and Gimpo airports on Monday following a request from the military, a transport ministry official said. The suspension began at 1:08 p.m. 0408 GMT) at Gimpo and at 1:22 p.m. at Incheon and lasted for about an hour before flight...
Japan PM to reinstate ex-reconstruction minister Watanabe, sack incumbent -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reinstate former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe to replace incumbent Kenya Akiba, whom he plans to sack on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. Opposition parties have accused Akiba for being involved in violating election laws as well as for having ties with...
Fosun’s app allows users in China to register for BioNTech COVID vaccines In Hong Kong
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Fosun Pharmaceutical said users of its health mobile app in China can now register to have COVID-19 vaccinations in Hong Kong using BioNTech’s vaccine. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
South Korea military apologises for handling of North Korean drones
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s military on Tuesday apologised for its failure to shoot down North Korean drones which crossed into the South’s airspace a day earlier, pledging to secure anti-drone strike capabilities. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
EU strongly condemns Taliban ban on female staff at NGOs
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday strongly condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration’s order to ban women from working at all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), saying this amounts to erasing women from public spaces. Kabul said the move, which was condemned globally,...
Japan govt asks insurers to retain marine war insurance for LNG shippers in Russian waters
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government has requested insures to take on additional risks to continue providing marine war insurance for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shippers in Russian waters, a senior official at the industry ministry said. The Financial Services Agency and Agency for Natural Resources and Energy made...
Factbox-Hundreds of Rohingya leave Bangladesh in rickety boats
DHAKA (Reuters) -About 180 Rohingya Muslims fleeing grim conditions in Bangladesh camps are presumed to have drowned at sea in recent weeks, possibly after their rickety boat broke apart, in what could make 2022 among the deadliest years for the community. Rights groups have recorded a major rise in the...
Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Putin says he is open to talks
KVIV/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine on Christmas Day as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations, a stance Washington has dismissed as posturing because of continued Russian attacks. Russia on Sunday launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupiansk...
Exclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry – sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is planning a $2 billion incentive programme for the green hydrogen industry, three sources told Reuters, in a bid to cut emissions and become a major export player in the field. The 180-billion-rupee ($2.2 billion) incentive aims to reduce the production cost of green...
