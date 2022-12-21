PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With temperatures dropping to dangerous levels, concern naturally turns to the homeless population in the city and region.Most of those who had been living in tent encampments appear to have moved into shelters in recent weeks, but KDKA-TV spoke with providers trying to get the rest out of the cold.Like the other shelters in town, the new Light of Life Rescue Mission building on the North Side has been at or over capacity for weeks. These shelter beds are filled up at night, but with Friday's artic cold, director Jerrel Gilliam says it will make room for...

