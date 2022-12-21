ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Mets re-sign setup man Adam Ottavino to 2-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract on Tuesday, bringing back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz. Ottavino's deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: LHP Rich Hill, Pirates agree to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, giving the Pirates another veteran arm for their rotation, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the club had not announced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Eovaldi agrees to 2-year deal to join Rangers and deGrom

The Texas Rangers have added another proven veteran to their revamped starting rotation. Texas native Nathan Eovaldi agreed Tuesday to a two-year contract that includes a vesting player option for the 2025 season. The team announced the deal after the right-hander completed a physical exam in Texas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy