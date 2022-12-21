ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Fire destroys former bar in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former bar in Warren was destroyed following a fire early Tuesday morning. According to the Warren Fire Department, crews were called to the old Premier Bar in the 2200 block of Park Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. Crews cleared the scene just before 9...
Celebration in Youngstown marks first day of Kwanzaa

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, Dec. 26 is the beginning of Kwanzaa this year. It’s a celebration of African American culture, heritage and traditional values through dancing, singing and prayer. We took a look at some unique traditions from New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown. There are seven...
Salem council postpones decision on statue project

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night. On the agenda was the purchase of an Abraham Lincoln statue. If passed, the bronze statue would be placed in the Future Lincoln Plaza near the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and East State Street. Council...
Clean-up underway after damage at Trumbull County courthouse

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County employees are picking up the pieces after pipes burst at the Trumbull County courthouse on Monday. The noise of SERVPRO’s fans filled the third floor as water dripped from the ceiling into buckets. Some employees moved offices after their desks were water-logged.
Broken pipe floods Youngstown Police Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time in just over a year, the city police department is grappling with a burst pipe in its 1930s-era building that flooded several rooms and floors. Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said a pipe burst at about 2 a.m. Tuesday somewhere...
Heating issues close some government buildings in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Warren, the Municipal Justice Center, police department and Municipal Court are closed because they don’t have heat. The buildings are closed until further notice and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be done daily but all other cases will be reset. The...
Crash damages pole in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday between Mckees Lane and Salt Springs Road. One car hit a pole and then rolled over. The pole was blocking the roadway for about an hour, but...
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana. Firefighters were called to this home on North Pearl Street near the Cross Court intersection around 11:30 Monday night. After entering the home, crews on scene say they found the man dead in the...
House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is heavily damaged after an early morning fire. It happened just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of McQuiston Avenue. The fire started in the garage. While it was heavily damaged, officials are unsure if the house is a total loss.
Local business starts indoor axe-throwing league

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Need a new indoor winter activity? Maybe try throwing some axes. Carried Away Outfitters in Greenville is hosting an indoor axe-throwing league. There is a league for both adults and kids over the age of 12. Owner Casey Shilling says joining the league can be...
Female pioneer in Trumbull Co. politics passes away

(WKBN) – Margaret O’Brien, a female pioneer in Trumbull County politics, passed away on Christmas Day. In 1972, O’Brien was the first woman ever elected to Warren City Council. After serving 10 years, she was elected to be the Trumbull County clerk of courts, a position she held for 22 years.
Rescue mission offers shelter, hot meals for Christmas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley welcomed anyone for a free Christmas meal on Sunday. The mission served warm meals for lunch and dinner. The menu included ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, desserts and more. The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley is also...
Teenage girls facing charges for Southern Park Mall fight

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teenage girls are facing charges after a reported fight led to a large crowd and a police response at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. Police and fire crews were sent out to the scene around 5:20 p.m. Monday. According to police, the fights...
Thieves may be watching your trash: How to protect yourself

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas is over, your gifts are unwrapped, and your trash is full of wrapping paper and boxes. All of those gifts can make you a target for thieves. Captain Jason Simon, with the Youngstown Police Department, said there are a few things to watch. Never...
Mahoning County employee files federal lawsuit

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County maintenance worker, who was fired and then rehired earlier this month, has filed a lawsuit in Youngstown Federal Court claiming his First Amendment rights were violated. The worker is Ricky Morrison, who is represented by Cleveland-based lawyer Subodh Chandra. In a news release, Chandra’s...
