Man found in Pearl River County was trying to get home to Tennessee, coroner says
A man trying to get from Slidell to family in Tennessee was found dead in Pearl River County on Monday. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said 57-year-old Charles Wilson Ligon Jr., was found Monday morning by duck hunters returning from a trip saw his body near Interstate 59 and Highway 26 in Poplarville.
Mississippi Highway Patrol releases travel enforcement period statistics
Mississippi Highway Patrol has released numbers from its Christmas travel enforcement period which wrapped up at midnight last night. MHP ended up making 80 impaired driving arrests during the four-day period while also responding to 160 crashes across the state. Of those crashes, 36 people were injured and seven killed....
Picayune man one of seven highway fatalities over the holiday weekend
A Picayune man died Monday night in a fatal crash in Pearl River County — one of seven statewide over the holiday weekend. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36 injuries with 7 fatal crashes and 7 deaths statewide during the holiday period between Friday and Monday.
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
Dismembered Body of Man Found Stuffed in Toolbox Identified
The Pearl River County Coroner confirmed that Seth Colter Odom had died from a gunshot wound and had been dead for a week.
WPSO: Three arrestees drive themselves to jail
On the night of December 19, three parish residents were incarcerated in the Washington Parish Jail after driving themselves to the Sheriff’s Office parking lot. Acting on surveillance by the jail investigator, the jail warden and a member of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force set up surveillance in the parking lot based on information that specific persons would be visiting the jail in an attempt to introduce illegal drugs to inmate Kevin Michael Knight, 34, who is in jail after his November 2022 arrest for possession of stolen property and introduction of drugs into the jail. Knight is a career offender, having been arrested ten times prior to his current charges. Since 2009, Knight has been incarcerated on a variety of charges including possession of illegal drugs, resisting arrest with force or violence, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, theft, burglary, failure to appear in court, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, aggravated battery, contempt of court and other charges. All total, Knight has been arrested and charged with thirty-one criminal offenses.
