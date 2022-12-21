ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theScore

Jets to start Mike White vs. Seahawks, Zach Wilson will be inactive

New York Jets quarterback Mike White will start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after being cleared to return, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. White missed the last two contests after injuring his ribs in Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was willing to play through the ailment, but team doctors kept him sidelined.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Fann: Seahawks set to reap rewards of Broncos’ nightmare season

The Seahawks have been one of the worst teams in football over the last month and a half. Seattle is 1-5 over its last six games, and no aspect of the roster has been immune from considerable regression. That includes Geno Smith, who spent most of the season on par with the NFL’s elite quarterbacks before falling off some of late.
DENVER, CO

