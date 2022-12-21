Woman jumps from window to escape Northeast Philly house fire

Woman hurt after jumping from window during house fire in Northeast Philly 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is hurt after jumping from a window during a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia. The flames broke out around 11:45 p.m. at a home on Cheltenham Avenue near Bustleton Avenue in Frankford.

Video shows how big the flames got. It took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

CBS3 is told the woman who jumped from the window was taken to Torresdale Hospital. There is no word on the extent of her injuries at this time.