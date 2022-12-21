ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain and wind move in Thursday, bitter cold to follow

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says clouds will roll in overnight, and it will be cold with lows in the 20s. Thursday will start cloudy with rain developing around noon. The rain will continue into the night. It will be windy with some gusts 30 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDIsA_0jptrXea00

NEXT: Friday will see morning rain ending early afternoon, possibly as a little wet snow. Very windy with some gusts over 50 mph. Coastal flooding is likely during the morning and early afternoon. Moderate to major flooding is possible. Temps drop rapidly Friday afternoon from the 50s to the 30s. By Saturday morning, temps will be in the teens with wind chills below zero in spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRQ0C_0jptrXea00

TONIGHT: Fair early with clouds rolling in late. Low of 28.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain developing around noon, becoming windy as well. Heavy rain and windy conditions overnight. High of 46.

FRIDAY: Morning rain ending early afternoon, could briefly end as wet snow. Very windy with some gusts over 50 mph. Temperatures dropping rapidly into the 30s during the afternoon. High of 54.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and frigid. High of 23.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. High of 27.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High of 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9HZT_0jptrXea00

