These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors

Image via Black Bass Hotel

Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone.

The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest in the country. The hotel’s tavern offers small plates and a variety of drinks that are coveted by visitors. In a pristine part of Bucks County, the hotel has a reputation as a favorite amongst locals and tourists.

Itri Wood Fired Pizza, located at 310 Mill Street in Bristol, offers quality pizza and drinks. A small and cozy restaurant and bar, it is centrally located in the middle of Bristol and all the other shops that Mill Street has become known for.

The Riegelsville Inn, located at 10 Delaware Road in Riegelsville, is known for its French-inspired American food, along with a wonderful view of the Delaware River.

Read more about the local restaurants at The Keystone.