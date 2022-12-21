ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, KS

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Kansas

Kansas is one of the 10 Great Plains states in the U.S., known for its many rivers, rolling hills, and ample natural beauty. In North America winters can be harsh, and the cold temperatures vary. Factors like elevation, latitude, and landscape affect how cold a region gets. Of all the places in the region, here you will learn about the coldest place in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70

ELLIS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Driver hospitalized after pickup strikes semi parked on I-70

THOMAS COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Thursday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Silverado driven by Garret Cottingham, 30, Littleton, Colorado, was eastbound on Interstate 70 three miles east of Brewster. The pickup struck a 2013 Peterbilt semi that was abandoned and legally parked on the shoulder.
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Winter storm slows down truck drivers, keeps towing companies busy

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A powerful winter storm blanketed Kansas Thursday morning, bringing in cold and creating slick roads slick, but it also produced a lot of business for tow companies across the state. It didn’t take long to halt the progress of some truck drivers. “This is my...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

HHS offers resources after death of Spanish teacher

A Hays High School teacher died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday and the school district is offering grief resources to students. Lora Gallegos-Haynes, 63, a Spanish teacher, died from complications of a heart attack on Thursday, according to a letter released by HHS principal Shawn Henderson. School and community...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
HAYS, KS
stocktonsentinel.com

Stockton Fire Department called out just after noon on Friday

The Stockton Fire Department was called out just after 12:00 noon this Friday afternoon to a structure fire at 1630 Highway 183. If you are in the vicinity of this fire, please be sure to be on the alert for emergency vehicles. Update at 12:30: Stockton Ambulance was called for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy