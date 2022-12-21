Read full article on original website
In the coming year, about 1 in 5 Americans will live in a state that requires employers to disclose salaries in job postings. Last week, New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, signed a pay transparency law that will take effect in the state in September. Similar laws in California and Washington state take effect on the first of the year and are already on the books in New York City and Colorado.
