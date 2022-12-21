Read full article on original website
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the head inside a car in the Bronx late Tuesday night, police said. Officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head inside a Nissan Altima near Sutphin Boulevard around 2:52 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated as police have identified a suspect. The story below has been updated to reflect the new information. EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is wanted by police after he entered a bar with a pit bull and baseball bat and attacked three employees Thursday night, police said. […]
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Health Department announced the most popular baby names in New York City for 2021 on Tuesday. The names Emma and Liam were 2021’s reigning champions for the most popular baby names in New York for the fifth year in a row, according to the Health Department. Starting in 2016, Liam has been the No.1 name for boys, and Emma has been the No.1 name for girls since 2017.
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Josephine Beavers took a page from her own family’s history to make a documentary called the “Musicians’ Green Book.”. Many of the country’s revered Black artists risked their lives while traveling to perform in segregated cities and towns. The Green Book helped keep them safe.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Old Man Winter has finally started to loosen his grip on the tri-state area. Look for temperatures to break into the low and mid-30s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the light side so there shouldn’t be much of a wind chill, but throwing on an extra layer wouldn’t hurt.
NEW YORK (PIX11) – As the new year approaches, so does the wave of new year’s resolutions about improving your health. Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, a naturopathic physician and the author of the new book, “Bone Broth Breakthrough,” joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about the healing benefits of bone broth. Watch the video player for more.
