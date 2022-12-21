NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Health Department announced the most popular baby names in New York City for 2021 on Tuesday. The names Emma and Liam were 2021’s reigning champions for the most popular baby names in New York for the fifth year in a row, according to the Health Department. Starting in 2016, Liam has been the No.1 name for boys, and Emma has been the No.1 name for girls since 2017.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO