HHS offers resources after death of Spanish teacher
A Hays High School teacher died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday and the school district is offering grief resources to students. Lora Gallegos-Haynes, 63, a Spanish teacher, died from complications of a heart attack on Thursday, according to a letter released by HHS principal Shawn Henderson. School and community...
Christmastime hospital-room raid busts dying man for using marijuana extract | Opinion
Hays police set Jan. 2 court date for terminal cancer patient caught with vape device and edible THC paste.
🎥 Hays customers asked to 'hold off' on setting out cardboard, paper for recycling
A new baler used to crush paper and cardboard for recycling is being installed this week at the city of Hays recycling center. "We bale it, compress it, and then put it on trucks and send it down [to Stutzman Recycling Services in Hutchinson] to be recycled," City Manager Toby Dougherty told city commissioners at their Thursday meeting.
The World's Largest Ball of Twine - Kansas Roadside Attraction
World's Largest Ball of TwinePhoto byPhoto: World's Largest Ball of Twine. The World's Largest Ball of Twine is a unique Kansas roadside attraction. Located in Cawker City, it has received visitors from around the world.
2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The...
Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
Freezing fog in Kansas, vehicles sliding off I-70, other roads
Freezing fog is making roads slick in some areas of Kansas. There have been multiple crashes.
Ellis Co. residents asked to conserve natural gas
ELLIS COUNTY RESIDENTS: Midwest Energy is asking its natural gas customers in Ellis Co. to conserve natural gas now through 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. This comes at the request of an interstate pipeline company that supplies natural gas to the area. Customers are asked to lower thermostats 1-2...
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
stocktonsentinel.com
Stockton Fire Department called out just after noon on Friday
The Stockton Fire Department was called out just after 12:00 noon this Friday afternoon to a structure fire at 1630 Highway 183. If you are in the vicinity of this fire, please be sure to be on the alert for emergency vehicles. Update at 12:30: Stockton Ambulance was called for...
