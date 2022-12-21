ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
New York Post

Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast

A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s

Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Monster Great White Shark Spotted Lurking Beneath Fishing Boat

On Friday, a group of tuna fishermen working for the bustling tuna farm in Port Lincoln, South Australia, were transporting what appeared to be thousands of fish when they spotted a large fin moving silently through the water alongside the barge. Moving closer to the edge of the ship, the fishing crew realized it was a monstrous great white shark, its sleek grey body stretching an alarming 16 feet just beneath the clear blue surface.
The Jewish Press

182,000 Christians Live in Israel and Doing Quite Well, Thank You Very Much

On Christmas eve 2022, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics issued a report on the country’s Christian population. Turns out, it’s not such a bad life. Here are the numbers:. Approximately 182,000 Christians1 live in Israel; they comprise about 1.9% of the State of Israel’s population. Also, the...
saltwatersportsman.com

Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island

The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
OREGON STATE
The Jewish Press

Start-Up Nation for Zionist Causes

Israel is rightly appreciated as a fount of innovation in a vast array of technologies and industries. Being a Start-Up Nation demands a mindset that looks at matters afresh, without being constrained by the way things have always been done. To have a Start-Up Nation mindset is to have vision,...
The Jewish Press

Watch: Keeping the Kinneret Always Topped Off

That’s it! No more worrying about the (Sea of Galilee) Kinneret’s water level dropping below the red line in drought years. The new water pipeline that feeds the Kinneret with desalinated water has officially been opened. And now Israel can give even more water to the Jordanians. The...

