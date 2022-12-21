CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be mostly cloudy much of the day with snow showers for a period of time. The best chance for snow will be as early as 7am and continuing through the early afternoon hours. This will be a fluffy, light snow that will be very manageable. However, the snow will accumulate on cold roads, untreated roads, and some roads that still have snow and ice from last week. Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO