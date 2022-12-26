ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a free game every day this Christmas on the Epic Games Store

By Ryan Woodrow
 3 days ago

The Epic Games Store free games are an easy way to fill up your library, and one is being given away every day this holiday season.

Epic Games is no stranger to giving away free games, having given one every week for the past few years. Now it’s the holiday season and they’ve upped the number of giveaways, as a different game is being given away on the Epic Games Store every day until December 29. This means you’ll have lots of stuff to play over the next couple of weeks, but it also means you have less time to claim each one.

We’ll update you on what game is available every day, and how long you have to claim it.

7 of the best online games (; 2:18)

Epic Games Store free game - December 26 - 27

Today's game is F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch. This 2021 game is a platformer that takes inspiration from many notable Metroidvanias, with a big world that slowly opens up as you progress and gain new abilities.

This game will be available until Tuesday, December 27 at 8am PT/11am ET/4pm GMT. Be sure to check back here at that time to see what the new game is.

Previous free games – Epic Games Store

The first free game was given away on December 15, and a look at all the games given away so far might give you an idea of what to expect over the next couple of weeks.

  • December 25 - Death Stranding
  • December 24 - Metro: Last Light Redux
  • December 23 - Encased
  • December 22 - Fallout 1, 2, and Tactics
  • December 21 - Lego Builder's Journey
  • December 20 - Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • December 19 – Them’s Fightin’ Herds
  • December 18 – Sable
  • December 17 – Costume Quest 2
  • December 16 – Horizon Chase Turbo
  • December 15 – Bloons TD 6

